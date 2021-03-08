Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils superstar set for summer exit, club to lock horns with Manchester City for Barcelona star, and more | 8th March, 2021

Manchester United are fresh off one of their most influential victories in the 2020/21 campaign as they walked away from the Emirates with three vital points off league leaders Manchester City. Portuguese ace Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw starred in the 2-0 victory and kept a clean sheet, preventing Pep Guardiola's side from scoring a goal at home in the Premier League for the first time in over three years.

The Red Devils now find themselves 11 points behind City and a point above third-place side Leicester City. Ahead of their UEFA Europa League commitment in midweek against AC Milan, here is a look at the latest Manchester United news.

Edinson Cavani set to depart Manchester United

Manchester United v West Ham United: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

The latest piece of breaking news from Argentina has claimed that star striker Edinson Cavani is set to depart the club come summer just a year since joining the club. The Paris Saint-Germain legend joined the club on a one-year deal with the option of an additional year, but this report suggests that this option is unlikely to be exercised as a return to South America beckons for Cavani.

Argentine outlet Ole reports that Cavani is all but set to depart for Boca Juniors, who have been longstanding admirers of the striker. The 33-year-old is set to take a pay cut to join Boca as well, earning roughly one-third of what he did at Manchester United albeit demanding a three-year-contract to sign.

4 - Edinson Cavani is the first Man Utd player to score each of their first four Premier League goals for the club in away matches. Sharpshooter. pic.twitter.com/m4lAwdWzbh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2021

Their report states;

"Unless there’s a mistake, that’s it. He’s [Edinson Cavani] decided to return now. And he has decided that it’s Boca."

Cavani has scored seven goals and set up a further two in his 25 games for Manchester United.

Talks ongoing for Nikola Milenkovic

AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Much has been made of Manchester United's defensive struggles this season, but their fortunes have turned around drastically over the last few games. They've kept four consecutive clean sheets across all competitions, but have scored just two goals — both coming against Manchester City — in their last six hours of football. This hasn't, however, changed their focus this summer as centre-backs are high up on their wishlist, and this is where Nikola Milenkovic comes into the fray.

A report from Italy claims that Manchester United have begun talks to find out about the finances required for the 'eventual operation' of signing the Serb. Milenkovic has been mighty impressive in Serie A for Fiorentina and has previously been scouted by the Red Devils during Jose Mourinho's time at Old Trafford.

Nikola Milenković has now scored six goals in Serie A since the start of last season, more than any other centre-back in the league.



The Serb strikes again. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/u1uEfUXlZc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 25, 2020

Mourinho is still keen on him as Tottenham Hotspur coach, and so are both Milan clubs, so Manchester United face stern competition for the centre-back's signature. With his contract expiring in 2022, Milenkovic is all but certain to leave the club come summer unless La Viola offer him an extension, which appears unlikely.

Manchester United and Manchester City make offers for Ilaix Moriba

C.A. Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Manchester United got the better of arch-rivals Manchester City on the pitch on Sunday, but they're set to lock horns once again for the services of Barcelona's Ilaix Moriba. The La Masia graduate has risen through the ranks to feature for Ronald Koeman's side and scored his first goal on Sunday against Osasuna.

The highly-rated midfielder's contract is set to expire in 2022 and this has paved the way for rumours surrounding a potential summer move, with both Manchester United and City said to have made 'important offers' for the 18-year-old. However, it remains to be seen if a move materializes as Moriba is reportedly keen on remaining at Barcelona as of now. Even Chelsea have been thrown into the mix as it had been reported earlier that they were keeping tabs on him.

