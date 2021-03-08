Manchester United News Roundup: Club set to double Red Devils superstar's wages, update on Paul Pogba's Old Trafford future, and more | 7th March, 2021 

Manchester United turned their recent vein of form around with a stunning victory away at Manchester City that ended their historic 21-game win streak. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw, who scored only his second goal in the Premier League, were enough to take all three points from Pep Guardiola's side. The Red Devils now find themselves 11 points behind the league leaders after what was their third win in as many attempts at the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of their upcoming clash against Serie A giants AC Milan in midweek, here is a look at the latest Manchester United news.

Paris Saint-Germain plot David de Gea raid

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United veteran David de Gea. The Spaniard, one of the most revered goalkeepers in the world at a point, has suffered a turbulent couple of campaigns under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, committing a handful of high-profile errors. With academy graduate Dean Henderson waiting in the wings to claim his throne, De Gea's future is up in the air — and PSG could capitalise on the situation.

18 - David de Gea has failed to save the last 18 penalties that he has faced in the Premier League, last saving one from the spot in October 2014 against Everton's Leighton Baines. Retake. pic.twitter.com/ktRJDuJeyU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2020

Mauricio Pochettino's side are believed to be interested in De Gea and could make a move for him should Dean Henderson dethrone him as Manchester United's number one keeper. PSG could manage to match the Spaniard's lofty wages and could offer Manchester United a transfer fee that could make them consider a potential sale. The Spanish international's current contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Manchester United set to double Bruno Fernandes' wages

Bruno Fernandes can do no wrong at the moment. Fresh off his superb display in the Manchester derby, the Portuguese has proven to be one of the best signings made by the Red Devils in several years and has been a transformative purchase, triggering a brilliant run of form for Solskjer's men. Manchester United have recognized this and are set to hand him a new deal that reflects his displays.

Advertisement

38 - Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 38 goals in his first 38 Premier League appearances (22 goals & 16 assists); only Andy Cole (46) was involved in more goals after as many games (33 goals & 13 assists). Gifted. pic.twitter.com/fhurXLI96K — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 14, 2021

While Fernandes initially signed a £100,000-a-week deal, a report suggests that the Red Devils are preparing a new deal that would see him earn £200,000-a-week. This increase in his wages will be reflective and indicative of his sublime displays since his move in 2020, when he moved from Sporting CP for a fee of £47.5m.

Juventus handed major boost in Paul Pogba chase

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Advertisement

While Fernandes is set to sign a new deal just over a year since he joined, Paul Pogba is on the other end of the spectrum. The French superstar is into the final 15 months of his contract at Manchester United, and with the summer window just around the corner, his future is very much up in the air. Mino Raiola has already made it clear that Pogba is unlikely to remain at Old Trafford for much longer.

A new report from England has reiterated the Italian agent's words and claims that despite a resurgence in form during recent months, Pogba has no plans of signing an extension this summer. This could mean that a transfer away from Manchester United could be on the cards this summer as the Red Devils could potentially lose him on a free in 2022. Juventus and Real Madrid are still tipped to be his potential destinations should he leave, with PSG also believed to be keeping tabs on him.

Also read: Twitter explodes as Manchester United break Manchester City's historic win streak with 2-0 win at Etihad Stadium