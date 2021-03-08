Twitter explodes as Manchester United break Manchester City's historic win streak with 2-0 win at Etihad Stadium

Manchester United hit Manchester City with a bolt from the blue as the Red Devils registered a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium against the Cityzens. The result made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the first manager in Manchester United history to win his first three derbies away at City and managed to keep their club-record unbeaten away run going — ending the hosts' historic 21-game winning streak in the process.

Manchester United academy graduate Dean Henderson retained his place in the visitors' goal as he continues to deputize for veteran keeper David de Gea. Edinson Cavani's absence from the squad meant Anthony Martial led the line and was flanked by in-form Dan James and Marcus Rashford.

28 - Manchester City were beaten for the first time since November 2020 (0-2 v Spurs), ending a run of 28 games without defeat across all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side. Blow. pic.twitter.com/wSLgK1rsr9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2021

Pep Guardiola named a largely unchanged side, with Phil Foden being a notable omission and Gabriel Jesus leading the line. That decision, however, came back to bite the Catalan.

Just over 100 seconds into the game, Jesus committed a foul on Anthony Martial inside his own box, giving the Red Devils the chance to open the scoring from the spot. United's talismanic Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes stepped up and smashed the ball past an outstretched Ederson Moraes to give his side the lead.

Solskjaer's men piled the pressure on the hosts on the back of their goal and carved out a couple of opportunities in the following minutes. City gradually grew into the game and began to pin United into their own half as they attempted to level the scoreline.

Man City 0-2 Man Utd FT:



Shots: 23-8

Shots inside the box: 13-7

Shots on target: 6-6

Passing accuracy: 90%-78%

Possession: 66%-34% https://t.co/BlIRWiUyde — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2021

United, though, defended valiantly to protect Henderson in goal. The league leaders looked uncharacteristically poor in possession, constantly giving the ball away cheaply.

Rodri Hernandez came close to leveling the score after his striker slipped the crossbar on the way out in the second half. However, a wave of United red prevailed once again as Luke Shaw's sublime finish just five minutes after the restart doubled Manchester United's lead.

LUKE SHAW HAS MANCHESTER UNITED WINNING THE MANCHESTER DERBY 2-0 😱 pic.twitter.com/K06VXIXq75 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 7, 2021

The finish from Shaw capped off what was a brilliant team move that was kickstarted by Henderson in goal. Marcus Rashford and Shaw had a quick exchange and capitalized on an overcommitted Joao Cancelo as the left-back arrowed the ball into the far corner past a rooted Ederson.

Anthony Martial went on to squander a couple of noteworthy opportunities after the second goal, with a one versus one, in particular, being a very poor miss.

Rashford left the pitch after a knock and was replaced by Mason Greenwood. City substitutes Phil Foden and Kyle Walker injected a sense of urgency and energy into the hosts and the midfielder came mighty close to getting one back for his side, but was thwarted by Victor Lindelof.

United ultimately walked away from the Etihad with three points, a clean sheet, and the bragging rights on the night against arguably the most in-form side in world football.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

The best left-back in the Premier League. Bar none. pic.twitter.com/YCIdUWzUla — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 7, 2021

Dean Henderson now has *three* pre-assists this season, if you know you know. 🥂 — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) March 7, 2021

Missing penalties have cost people Champions League titles and World Cups, shouldn’t take anything away from Bruno. — Mod (@CFCMod_) March 7, 2021

When you look at Big 6 games across the last 2 seasons and how Lindelof has played, it's a pretty baseless opinion to want Bailly to replace him — Aaron Moniz (@amonizfootball) March 7, 2021

1 – Among the 67 managers Pep Guardiola has faced more than three times across all competitions as a top-flight boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjær is the only one to have beaten the Spaniard (4) more often that he has lost to Guardiola (3). Devil. pic.twitter.com/RKl7lhGLJq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2021

Anthony Martial, 100% the MOTM. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 7, 2021

I don’t understand this game. City have been shitting themselves in front of goal. — s. (@Cerebrone) March 7, 2021

2 nil up with 87 mins on the clock & I'm still sweating like a pig tells you everything you need to know about what life is like as a United fan — ; (@solskjaerssreds) March 7, 2021

Anthony Martial’s game by numbers vs. Man City:



95% pass accuracy

4 attempted take-ons

3 successful take-ons

3 shots [2 on target]

2 ball recoveries

2 fouls suffered

1 penalty won



Outstanding. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/43sbdTra6U — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 7, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he’s under pressure pic.twitter.com/3OBm99Psod — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 7, 2021

Ederson not taking any chances with a clearance late on vs United this time? pic.twitter.com/uCOXyGhWWC — CR (@OlesRed) March 7, 2021

Bruno showed today that he is the best AM in Manchester. — ʀʏᴀɴ (@Utd_Ryan_) March 7, 2021

Anthony Martial named MOTM against Man City 👏🔴 pic.twitter.com/BOLuGJqCuR — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 7, 2021

Aaron Wan-Bissaka made more interceptions (5) than any other player on the pitch during the Manchester Derby and no Man Utd player made more tackles (3).



No Man City player successfully dribbled past him. 🕷 pic.twitter.com/Pj0E3MByHK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2021

Ole is the most relatable of all managers, coasts along for ages, and the minute he starts getting a bit of criticism or pressure he bangs out a big result to keep the bosses happy. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2021

BRUNO FERNANDES IS PORTUGUESE SUPERMAN. UP, UP AND AWAY. — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) March 7, 2021

Shaw took United signing Telles personally — GB (@afckun) March 7, 2021

Raheem Sterling whenever the opponent is Manchester United pic.twitter.com/SzWPm65U7y — Josh (@UtdJL) March 7, 2021

Pep Guardiola’s kryptonite is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, that will never not be funny to me 😭😭 — Anis (@anisbazza) March 7, 2021

22❌

Grand Job Versus City https://t.co/JrzbyK5XXw — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 7, 2021

De Bruyne really showed Bruno Fernandes up today didn’t he... pic.twitter.com/lDuI4yqCFn — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) March 7, 2021

Man United winning the league the hard way so the Amazon documentary is better than City’s one. pic.twitter.com/1jfPcwfD6f — Harry Pinero (@harrypinero) March 7, 2021

⛔️ Did Dean Henderson keep a clean sheet



🆚 Watford ✅

🆚 Liverpool ❌

🆚 West Ham ✅

🆚 Real Sociedad ✅

🆚 Real Sociedad ✅

🆚 Crystal Palace ✅

🆚 Manchester City ✅ pic.twitter.com/XXLif9M3sQ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 7, 2021

Magnificent win, tactically superb, everybody worked hard for the team. 2-0 is no fluke against a team that have won 20 in a row. To the begrudgers, give Ole his credit, you'll be questioning his job the next draw or defeat. Couldn't be happier. — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) March 7, 2021

#mufc have conceded just 2 goals in the last 12.5 hours of football. — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) March 7, 2021

Manchester is RED! 🔴🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/qaAZH5mnro — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) March 7, 2021

Excellent #MUFC performance. Threatening in attack, and in general, decent in defence. City will go on and deservedly win the league but that’s the standard United must reach on a consistent basis. Very well done 👏🏻 — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) March 7, 2021

No luck for Jesus owners as he hits the post! pic.twitter.com/4cJUEl3UoA — FPL Partridge (@FPL_Partridge) March 7, 2021

This kind of win benefits all of Manchester United rivals, keeping Solskjaer on the job. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 7, 2021