Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils have 'clear advantage' in pursuit of Serie A star, Erling Haaland's astonishing wage demands revealed, and more — 15th March, 2021

Manchester United returned to second place in the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over David Moyes' West Ham. Although the Red Devils are 14 points behind league leaders Manchester City, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men still have the possibility of finishing in second place and with a UEFA Europa League title. They are set to travel to San Siro for the second leg of their knockout tie with AC Milan.

Ahead of their upcoming game against the Serie A side, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides updates on key players

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Amidst a host of noteworthy injuries in recent weeks with the likes of Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, and others being sidelined, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that his squad could be in much healthier shape come midweek.

Speaking ahead of the game, Solskjaer explained;

“We hope, we actually hope all five of them will be back. David [De Gea] hopefully, Donny [van de Beek], Edinson [Cavani], Paul [Pogba] maybe, and Anthony [Martial] is very likely to be back. So a stronger squad to travel to Italy with.”

Manchester United are currently in an awkward position despite their 1-1 draw with Milan as the Rossoneri have a crucial away goal, which gives them an edge heading into the second leg.

Manchester United target Erling Haaland to demand £350,000-a-week salary

The transfer battle for Erling Haaland is heating up as we approach the summer transfer window, with Europe's elite going head-to-head for the services of the striker. Manchester United are firmly in the race as they have placed his signing 'on the agenda' as the Red Devils look for a long-term option at centre-forward.

20 - Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has now scored 20 goals in 14 UEFA Champions League appearances; the quickest a player has ever reached 20 goals in the competition, and in 10 fewer appearances than the previous record holder (Harry Kane, 24). Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/jaUCwVmIks — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2021

Haaland will not come cheap by any means and is set to demand an astonishing salary of £350,000-a-week, as per reports. This could potentially make Haaland Manchester United's highest-paid player should he move to Old Trafford alongside David de Gea, who is being linked with a summer exit. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to play a key role in their pursuit of Haaland as the pair previously worked together at FK Molde in Norway.

Manchester United have 'clear advantage' in Nikola Milenkovic race

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for Nikola Milenkovic and a new report from Italy all but confirms that Old Trafford is the likeliest destination for him this summer. Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness] claims that the Serb 'has his suitcase ready' for the move to Manchester United who have a 'clear advantage' in the race for his signature.

100 - Nikola #Milenkovic will play his 100th Serie A match at 23 years and 68 days; in the era of three points per win, only Federico Chiesa reached this milestone as the youngest among the Fiorentina players (21 years, 213 days). Rampant.#FiorentinaVerona pic.twitter.com/CsrgOWCP8A — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 19, 2020

The Serb is set to enter the final year of his contract in the summer and will not extend his stay with La Viola, paving a move to the Premier League and, more specifically, Manchester United. The Red Devils are believed to have already initiated a dialogue with his camp and are in pole position to sign him for €35m, ahead of the likes of AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, and other clubs.

