Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils looking to hijack deal for £34m-rated Real Madrid target, transfer negotiations revealed for new signing - 12th October 2020

Manchester United have made a poor start to the Premier League season, losing two of their first three fixtures. The Red Devils lost in humiliating fashion to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford and will look to bounce back in the fixture against Newcastle United.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 12th October 2020:

Manchester United interested in Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United are interested in signing midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes next summer, according to SportWitness. The 17-year-old is considered one of the best talents in world football.

France's 17-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga posted this after swapping shirts with Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/0NMf16yQIJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 12, 2020

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is reportedly a big admirer of the midfielder and wanted to sign him this summer. However, the constraints imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic means that the Spanish giants will be looking to sign the Frenchman next summer.

Manchester United view Camavinga as a long-term replacement for midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been recently linked with a move to Real Madrid. The midfielder has just 12 months left in his Manchester United contract, although the club hold an option for an additional year. In a recent interview on International duty with France, Pogba said:

"Yes, all football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?"

Atalanta president reveals negotiations for Manchester United new signing Amad Diallo

Amad Traore (L) of Atalanta BC

Manchester United completed the signing of 18-year-old winger Amad Diallo on Deadline Day for a fee which could ultimately be £37 million. The left-footed right-winger is considered one of the best prospects in Italian football.

The Red Devils have been tracking the youngster for over a year and could have missed out on him as he was set to move on a loan spell to Parma.

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has now revealed the 12-month process of doing a deal with Manchester United (via Sport Witness):

"The negotiation with Manchester lasted almost a year. The details and the scenarios are crazy. Meeting after meeting we learned unimaginable things. This leads to the growth of the club and enriches the work of everyone, from the general manager, Umberto Marino, to the entire staff. A few days after the Youth League game against Manchester City, the other Manchester contacted us. They had followed him, the real negotiation started. We went twice to England. The text of the final agreement is a contractual masterpiece."

Atalanta president lifts lid on Amad Diallo transfer negotiations with Manchester United #mufc https://t.co/7fn5vPvKUp — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) October 12, 2020

Diallo will join Manchester United in January. The Red Devils were in the market for a right-winger, with Ousmane Dembele and Jadon Sancho linked with moves to Old Trafford.