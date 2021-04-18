Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils midfielder could be used in swap deal for striker, club monitoring 18-year-old Ligue 1 wonderkid, and more — 17th April, 2021

Manchester United are just over 24 hours away from returning to Premier League action as they are set to host Burnley at Old Trafford. The Red Devils emerged victorious over Sean Dyche's men last time around in an intense game played at Turf Moor which was ultimately settled by a stunning volley from Paul Pogba back in January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will look to replicate their result as they look to reduce their 11-point deficit at the top of the table. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Unai Emery claims Pau Torres should join Real Madrid or Barcelona

Villarreal CF v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Pau Torres has been tipped as Manchester United's priority target heading into the summer window as they look to bolster their defensive options. However, with his manager, Unai Emery, has advised him to join one of Real Madrid or Barcelona instead if he was to leave the Yellow Submarine. When asked about his players' futures amidst Atletico Madrid's interest in Gerard Moreno as well, he expressed;

"If Atletico de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona want Villarreal players, it's a pride. And Pau Torres? Double, because he is also from here. If you leave here you have to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona."

Despite his manager's wishes, Torres is believed to be open to a move to the Premier League with Manchester United leading the race for his signature. The Spanish international reportedly has a €60m release clause in his contract.

Donny van de Beek could be used in Erling Haaland deal

Manchester United could potentially offer Donny van de Beek to Borussia Dortmund as part of a deal that would see Erling Haaland move to Old Trafford, as per reports. The Norwegian is believed to be the Red Devils' number one target to reinforce their attack and is being tracked by Real Madrid, Barcelona, and other European giants.

20 - Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has now scored 20 goals in 14 UEFA Champions League appearances; the quickest a player has ever reached 20 goals in the competition, and in 10 fewer appearances than the previous record holder (Harry Kane, 24). Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/jaUCwVmIks — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2021

A report from England claims that since Haaland will cost his potential suitors a fee of £156m, Manchester United will look to drive the price down by offering Van de Beek in the deal. The Dutchman has struggled at Old Trafford since moving in a £35m deal from Ajax and could be sent to the Westfalenstadion, where he could kickstart his career, which could lead to Borussia Dortmund reducing their asking price for Haaland.

Manchester United monitoring 18-year-old Ligue 1 star Pape Sarr

Ligue 1 has produced a host of remarkable talents over the last decade or so, and Pape Sarr appears to be the latest sensation that has caught the attention of Europe's elite. The Metz starlet, who operates as a box-to-box midfielder, has garnered interest from Manchester United amidst a good run of form for club and country. Sarr won his first cap for Senegal at the recent African Cup of Nations games.

The 18-year-old was reportedly a target for Nice but he is hopeful of joining a bigger club, with a host of top European clubs along with Manchester United keeping an eye on him. Sarr has appeared 16 times for tenth-placed Metz this season, scoring twice in that period.

