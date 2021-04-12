Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils plot return for former star, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho's explosive comments, and more — 11th April, 2021

Manchester United are fresh off another majestic comeback against Tottenham Hotspur in North London as they demolished them by a scoreline of 3-1. A strong second-half display with goals from Edinson Cavani, Fred, and Mason Greenwood helped them get one over their former boss Jose Mourinho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will now gear up for the second-leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, where they face Granada at Old Trafford. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Roy Keane drops Harry Kane transfer hint

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane believes Harry Kane 'fancies a move' to Old Trafford come summer. The Tottenham Hotspur superstar is widely regarded as one of the best players in world football but has been strongly linked with a move away from the club come summer as they appear unlikely to play UEFA Champions League football next summer.

Keane revealed that he would like his old club to sign Erling Haaland due to his age, but believes Kane would be an excellent addition to Manchester United. He expressed;

"Probably [Erling] Haaland because of his age and the investment behind it, but I wouldn’t say no to [Harry] Kane either if he’s the second option. Kane today would be looking at this United team, who have obviously made progress in the last 12 months."

84 - In just 120 appearances away from home, Harry Kane has scored 84 @premierleague goals - the most by a player on the road for a single club in the competition's history. Icon. #NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/kf9bxB4U32 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2021

"Surely Kane must be thinking: ‘Listen, I could be the top man at Manchester United up front’, with the service he would be getting. Kane must fancy a United move. I think Kane fancies United."

Kane has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City over the last year or so, and the Red Devils are also believed to be in the fray for his signature.

Manchester United considering Sam Johnstone return

With David de Gea's future at the club currently up in the air, Manchester United are considering bringing Sam Johnstone back to the club. The Englishman was a former Carrington graduate and has impressed profoundly since moving to West Brom, establishing himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the league. However, he could potentially leave in the summer if they get relegated.

100 - Sam Johnstone's 34th minute stop from Lewis Dunk's attempt was his 100th save in the Premier League this season, with the West Brom shot stopper becoming the first goalkeeper to reach this tally in the competition this campaign. Busy. #WBABHA pic.twitter.com/CcYlEbSGKs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2021

A report suggests his old side Manchester United could make a move for him come summer should either De Gea or Dean Henderson depart the club in the transfer window. However, they face competition for the Baggies star, with the likes of Leeds United, Tottenham, and West Ham United interested in his services. He could reportedly be available for a figure of £10m.

Explosive war of words between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur bosses Solskjaer and Mourinho exchanged a few harsh words after their sides played out a thrilling encounter in North London. Solskjaer took aim at Spurs star Son Heung-Min after the game as the South Korean played a part in VAR chalking off Manchester United's goal in the first half after conceding a foul from Scott McTominay. He said on the forward;

"I have to say, if my son stays down like this for three minutes and gets 10 of his mates around him… if he gets that in the face from one of his other mates and he needs 10 of his mates to help him up, he won't get any food."

Mourinho then hit back at the Manchester United manager after the game and revealed that he was 'very disappointed' in Solskjaer for his comments on Son Heung-Min. He responded;

"Let me tell you something. I am very, very surprised that after the comments that Ole made on Sonny, you don't ask me about it. And I told Ole already this, because I met him just a few minutes ago. If it's me, telling that player A B or C from another club, 'If it was my son I wouldn't give him dinner tonight,' or something like that, what would be the reaction?"

3 - Son Heung-Min has scored three goals against Manchester United in the Premier League this season; the most by a player against the Red Devils in a single campaign since Sergio Agüero in 2014-15 (3). Tormentor. pic.twitter.com/hvlB9AXPv3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2021

The former Manchester United boss added,

"I just want to say, Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole, because I think a father - I am a father - you have to always feed your kids, it doesn't matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very, very disappointed, and like we say in Portugal bread is bread and cheese is cheese, I told Ole already what I think about his comments."

The two coaches appeared to be involved in a heated argument during the game as well, but Solskjaer played down the clash in his post-game presser, saying the pair have 'utmost respect' for each other.

