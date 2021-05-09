Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils rekindle interest in English wonderkid, Jadon Sancho opens up on his future, and more — 8th May, 2021

Manchester United are just under 24 hours away from kicking off their Premier League clash at Villa Park. The Red Devils last played against Aston Villa back in January 2021 at Old Trafford and they won the game by a scoreline of 2-0, thanks to a superb header from Anthony Martial and a second-half penalty from Bruno Fernandes.

Ahead of their second league meeting of the season with the Villans, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

AC Milan set for discussions over Diogo Dalot's future

AC Milan v Benevento Calcio - Serie A

AC Milan are set to hold discussions with Manchester United over the future of their on-loan star Diogo Dalot at the end of the season, as per reports. The Portuguese was deemed a surplus requirement at Old Trafford and was sent on loan to San Siro, where he's started 20 times across all competitions.

While the Rossoneri are believed to be interested in keeping Dalot at the club beyond the summer, a report suggests that a lot could depend on whether they qualify for the UEFA Champions League. AC Milan will then discuss with Manchester United regarding their demands for Dalot.

Manchester United rekindle interest in Jude Bellingham

After missing out on him last summer, Manchester United have rekindled their interest in English midfielder Jude Bellingham ahead of the summer transfer window, as per reports. Bellingham has had a sensational debut campaign for Borussia Dortmund and played a vital role in their UCL run as well.

17y 289d - Jude Bellingham is the second-youngest player to score in a UEFA Champions League knockout game, after Bojan for Barcelona against Schalke in April 2008 (17y 217d). Stage. pic.twitter.com/r2JuIUhcLQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2021

However, it has also been suggested that Borussia Dortmund consider him untouchable in the transfer window. 17-year-old is also believed to be happy at the Signal Iduna Park, making the transfer highly unlikely despite the Red Devils' interest in the teenager. Chelsea have also been credited with interest in Bellingham in the past.

Jadon Sancho addresses future amidst transfer rumours

Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho has delivered an update on his future amidst reports linking him with a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils have long admired the English winger and were priced out of a move for him last summer, with Dortmund demanding a staggering £108m for his services.

After the Bundesliga club's chief Michael Zorc confirmed that they have a 'gentlemen's agreement' with Sancho for him to leave the club this summer, reports claimed they could allow him to leave for a fee of £80m.

Now, Sancho has spoken out on his future, saying;

"Will I leave the club? I don’t know about my future. I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans, and the team. They gave me my first professional start."

Jadon Sancho has scored 2+ goals in a Bundesliga home match for the first time since December 2019.



And what a time to do it. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pb4m5uzfKF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 8, 2021

Despite a slow start to the season, Sancho has already racked up eight goals and nine assists in 24 Bundesliga games this season.

