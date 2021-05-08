Manchester United News Roundup: Jose Mourinho plots move for 24-year-old Red Devils star, club linked with Juventus ace, and more — 7th May, 2021

Manchester United cruised to their first cup final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they beat AS Roma by an aggregate scoreline of 8-5 in the UEFA Europa League semi-final. The Red Devils are now set to return to Premier League action and have an astonishing three matches to play in the span of six days against Aston Villa, Leicester City, and Liverpool.

Ahead of their trip to Villa Park, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Andreas Pereira nearing exit from Manchester United

SSC Napoli v SS Lazio - Serie A

Manchester United star Andreas Pereira is nearing an exit from Manchester United this summer. The Brazilian is currently out on loan at SS Lazio, who have an option to purchase him permanently for a sum of €27m. However, neither the Romans nor Manchester United have decided over his future at the moment, leading to speculation over his next move.

Pereira has opened up on the situation, saying;

"I understood that they like me very much and want me to stay here. And I also liked the city, I felt really good. And of course, if it’s to play, to stay here, and of course, everyone wants to be important, to play more as a starter. I’d always like to stay here, I think Lazio are a great club."

Em exclusiva para a nossa @claalbuquerque, Andreas Pereira falou sobre ficar ou não na Lazio. E aí, o que achou?



O time entra em campo no sábado, às 15h45, contra a Fiorentina! Esse jogo você acompanha EXCLUSIVO no @estadiobr (https://t.co/ilplnmPdXd)! #ItalianoNoEstádio pic.twitter.com/kRH0pvNMbv — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) May 6, 2021

The 25-year-old added,

"But if it doesn’t happen, I’ll talk to Manchester [United]. I always talk to the Manchester United manager too. And he said that we have to talk too. So it depends a lot on what happens with Lazio, if they decide, they have now until the end of the league to decide. If they don’t decide by then, I think I’ll have to talk to Manchester and see what the option is for me, for Manchester, and to see my future."

The Manchester United loanee has started just three times in Serie A for Lazio so far, and has made 20 appearances as a substitute.

Jose Mourinho plots move for Donny van de Beek

Manchester United v AS Roma - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Leg One

A handful of Manchester United stars have already been linked with moves to AS Roma since Jose Mourinho was announced as their new boss, and Donny van de Beek is the latest addition to this list. The Dutch midfielder, who was brought in from AFC Ajax lasts summer, has failed to break into the starting XI and has barely managed to feature for his side so far.

A report from Italy claims Mourinho will instruct Roma to try and sign Van de Beek this summer, saying that the club will demand a fee of €30m for him. It has also been suggested that the Giallorossi initiated contact with Manchester United for the midfielder in the last few months but dropped their interest when the Red Devils asked for Nicolo Zaniolo in return.

Manchester United consider move for Alex Sandro

Manchester United are interested in signing Alex Sandro from Juventus this summer, as per reports in Italy. The Bianconeri have reportedly identified Alex Telles as a potential replacement for Sandro and will look to move the 30-year-old on this summer, with the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain also keen on him.

1 - Alex Sandro has scored his first brace for Juventus and his first brace in a professional league: he has scored today as many goals he netted in his last 115 games for the Bianconeri. Surprise.#JuveParma — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 21, 2021

It has been claimed that Juventus will accept an offer of €20m despite placing a €25m price tag on him ahead of the summer. However, it remains to be seen if the club do make a move for him given that they're well-covered at left-back for now. A move could only be on the cards if Telles leaves Manchester United.

