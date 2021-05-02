Manchester United News Roundup: Red Devils want €60m Serie A sensation, massive update on Bundesliga target's future, and more — 1st May, 2021

Manchester United are just under 24 hours away from kicking off their explosive encounter against fierce rivals Liverpool. The Red Devils head into the fixture in fine form, having brushed aside AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League semi-final by winning by a scoreline of 6-2. However, they haven't beaten Jurgen Klopp's side in the league since 2017/18, so it will be interesting to see if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men can register a crucial win on Sunday.

Here, ahead of the game, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United weigh up move for Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United superstar Edinson Cavani appears to be edging closer to extending his stay at Old Trafford, but that hasn't discouraged the club from keeping tabs on attacking reinforcements. Reports from Italy suggest that the club are strongly interested in Serie A sensation Dusan Vlahovic and have made inquiries about the Serb.

🟣 Dusan Vlahovic's last 4⃣ Serie A apps



🆚 Benevento ⚽️⚽️⚽️⭐️

🆚 AC Milan 🅰️

🆚 Genoa ⚽️⭐️

🆚 Atalanta ⚽️⚽️⭐️



📝 We look at why the likes of Man Utd and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the Fiorentina goal machine 👇 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 16, 2021

Vlahovic, currently on Fiorentina's books, has smashed in a staggering 17 goals and has impressed with his all-round displays for the Tuscany-based club. The report claims that the Serie A club will demand a fee of €60m for their star player if a summer transfer is on the cards.

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund monitoring Ben White

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Ben White has long been tipped to be a target for Manchester United as they look to bolster their defence, and while they're still interesting in the Englishman, they could face competition for his signature. Reports claim that both Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring White ahead of the summer window.

With some of Europe's biggest clubs in for White, it could potentially drive the 23-year-old's price tag far higher than the £35m that's been previously quoted. Elsewhere, a move for the Brighton & Hove Albion man could signal the end of Axel Tuanzebe's time at the club, with Aston Villa believed to have made an enquiry regarding his availability.

Dortmund chief drops huge hint over Jadon Sancho's future

Borussia Dortmund's director Michael Zorc has stated that the club have a 'gentlemen's agreement' with Jadon Sancho which will allow him to leave the club 'under certain conditions'. The English superstar is reported to be one of the Red Devils' priority targets and they came close to signing him last summer, but were ultimately priced out of a move.

Borussia Dortmund director Zorc to ARD: “We already had a gentlemen's agreement with Jadon Sancho since last year that he can leave the club under certain conditions”. 🟡⚫️



“However, this agreement does *not* exist with Erling Haaland”. 🚫 #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2021

Ahead of the summer window, Zorc confirmed that they do have an agreement that would see Sancho leave the club, which could come as a huge boost to Manchester United's transfer plans. The BVB director did, however, categorically rule out a transfer for Erling Haaland, who has also been linked with a transfer to the Red Devils.

