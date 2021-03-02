Manchester United News Roundup: Serie A midfielder added to Red Devils' summer wishlist, major twist in Paul Pogba transfer saga, and more — 2nd March, 2021

Manchester United continue to prepare for their midweek trip to Selhurst Park to face Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace as they look to solidify their status as the Premier League's best of the rest. League leaders Manchester City have rocketed past their competition to establish a staggering 12-point lead at the top, and it could be a difficult proposition to stop them not just for the Red Devils, but for anyone else in the top-flight as well.

Ahead of their upcoming game against the Eagles, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Paul Pogba ready to commit long-term future to Manchester United

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

After a topsy-turvy stay at Manchester United since a world-record move from Juventus, Paul Pogba could be set to commit his future to the club and sign a long-term deal, as per reports. The Frenchman's future has been up in the air for quite some time now, with Mino Raiola infamously claiming that Pogba's time at Manchester United is effectively over.

However, given that the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus are facing financial crises of their own, a new deal at the Red Devils could be on the cards for Pogba. Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward are believed to be keen to keep the Frenchman, whose deal expires in 2022, at the club beyond his current contract.

2015 - Paul Pogba has scored a league goal from outside the penalty area with his left foot for the first time since January 2015 for Juventus vs Chievo in Serie A. Corker. pic.twitter.com/n3oakH2j0Q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2021

Due to a combination of his potential suitors being unable to afford him and his upturn in form, Pogba could possibly commit his next few years to Manchester United.

Manchester United interested in AC Milan's Franck Kessie

Crvena Zvezda v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg One

A host of midfielders have been linked with a move to Manchester United over the last few transfer windows, and AC Milan's Franck Kessie has become the latest big-name addition to the list. The Serie A star has been mighty impressive for the Rossoneri during their resurgent spell under Stefano Pioli and has garnered interest from a handful of Europe's biggest clubs.

A report from Italy claims that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Ivorian international amidst talks over a renewal of his current deal at San Siro. Kessie will become a free agent in the summer of 2022, and AC Milan hope that the 24-year-old signs a new deal ahead of a potential UEFA Champions League debut with the club next season.

An unnamed club from the Premier League has already attempted to lure Kessie away with a net €4m-a-season offer to move away from San Siro. Apart from Manchester United, whose star midfielder Pogba's future is still in doubt, Arsenal and Chelsea are also believed to be interested in Kessie.

Red Devils line up bid for Raphael Varane

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Manchester United could potentially be in pole position to land Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer, as per an exclusive from MEN. The Blancos' superstar has won everything there is to win in club football over a decorated ten-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, including a whopping four UEFA Champions League titles. However, with a contract expiring in 2022, Varane's future has come into question.

The report claims that Varane is unhappy with the massive difference in his wages to that of Real Madrid's highest earners, paving the way for a move to Manchester United — who have long courted his services. Sir Alex Ferguson came close to signing Varane in 2011 when he was in charge of Manchester United until Zidane convinced his compatriot to sign for Real Madrid instead.

200 - Raphaël Varane 🇫🇷 will make 200th start in @LaLigaEN. Only Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 (118) has made more starts for Real Madrid than him under Zinedine Zidane 🇫🇷 (116, level with Toni Kroos🇩🇪). Confidence. pic.twitter.com/wQenOUR9vx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 15, 2020

Varane, who turns 28 next month, is still believed to be the ideal target for Manchester United to improve their options in central defence. He is expected to cost them a fee close to €70m, with the likes of Liverpool, Juventus, and other clubs interested in signing him as well.

