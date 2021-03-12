Manchester United News Roundup: Shocking revelation about potential Cristiano Ronaldo reunion, Red Devils would need 'immoral' offer to sign Bundesliga star, and more | 11th March, 2021

Manchester United endured late drama at Old Trafford as they conceded a costly away goal to AC Milan with just seconds of their UEFA Europa League tie left on the clock. The 1-1 draw ensures, however, that the return leg at San Siro is nicely poised and could be a superb showdown from a neutral's perspective as Manchester United have to score at least one goal, while a 0-0 draw will do for the Rossoneri.

Ahead of their midweek visit from West Ham United, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Bayer Leverkusen chief states Edmond Tapsoba is not for sale

Bayer Leverkusen v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg Two

Amidst growing interest in star man Edmond Tapsoba from top European clubs such as Manchester United, Bayer 04 Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes has stated that the defender is not for sale. The Burkinabe star has impressed profoundly with his displays for the Bundesliga club and has garnered interest from the Red Devils, Barcelona, and other clubs.

Rolfes categorically refused a potential sale of the star defender as he said;

"I am not surprised that Eddy’s [Tapsoba] quality arouses interest. But the player is not for sale."

BILD also go on to claim that it would take an 'immoral' offer to bring Tapsoba out of the club, similar to what Leverkusen received for Kai Havertz from Chelsea last summer.

Advertisement

Manchester United linked with Raphael Varane

In what is becoming a recurring theme ahead of the coming summer window, Manchester United have once again been tipped to be a potential destination for Real Madrid superstar Raphael Varane. The Blancos star is set to be out of contract in 2022 and is in no rush to renew his deal, but Real Madrid, on the other hand, want him to extend his stay before the end of the season to avoid losing him on a free.

3 - Raphaël Varane has made more errors leading to goals in the Champions League than any other player since the start of 2020 (3). Strange. pic.twitter.com/jGbdv90UBU — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 1, 2020

A report claims that Varane is considering taking up a new challenge in a different league, and Manchester United — who have kept tabs on him for several years — could be the favourites to land him should he become available. Another potential reason that Varane could consider a departure is Real Madrid's inability to hand him a substantial raise on his current deal due to their ongoing financial issues amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manchester United and PSG turned down Cristiano Ronaldo

Advertisement

Juventus v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Italian journalist Emanuele Gamba has shockingly revealed that Manchester United and French champions Paris Saint-Germain turned down the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. The Portuguese's future is up in the air on the back of a third successive disappointing elimination from the UEFA Champions League, failing to go past the last eight even once.

While Ronaldo has long been linked with a return to Manchester United, Gamba revealed that this could have been possible last summer as Jorge Mendes offered his superstar client around EUrope. He revealed;

"Will [Cristiano] Ronaldo go away? I think the only time there was a chance that he would leave was last summer. I think his staff moved in that direction, and [Jorge] Mendes moved to see if there was any (interest). Essentially, Mendes had urged Manchester United and PSG (to sign Ronaldo), who both said ‘no’."

15 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player able to score at least 15 goals in each of the last 15 seasons in the top-5 European leagues (since 2006/07). Giant.#JuveSassuolo pic.twitter.com/rS4vlrJkEh — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 10, 2021

Advertisement

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has one more year left on his current deal and it remains to be seen if he opts to extend his deal at the club, particularly amidst the recent heartbreak Juventus suffered in Europe.

Also read: Twitter reacts as late AC Milan equaliser breaks Manchester United hearts in thrilling Europa League tie