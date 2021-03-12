Twitter reacts as late AC Milan equaliser breaks Manchester United hearts in thrilling Europa League tie

Manchester United suffered heartbreak in the final seconds of the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie against AC Milan as Simon Kjaer's late goal cancelled out an excellent opener from Amad Diallo. They are now tasked with needing one goal at the least at San Siro, setting up a blockbuster second leg of the encounter next week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted for four changes from the side that ended Manchester City's historic win streak at the Etihad, with Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic, and Mason Greenwood being drafted into the XI. Milan also had to field a largely altered side with the likes of ex-Red Devil Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Theo Hernandez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alessio Romagnoli, and other star names missing for Stefano Pioli's side.

The Red Devils and the Rossoneri played out a tightly-contested 45 minutes which was packed with a number of half-chances and, in one particular case, a chance that was harder to miss than to score.

Man Utd 1-1 Milan FT:



Shots: 7-14

Shots on target: 2-5

Touches in opp box: 14-24

Possession: 51%-49% https://t.co/iGKSDu8kfl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 11, 2021

Franck Kessie celebrated after getting his side ahead via an absolutely stunning goal on the half volley, emphatically smashing it past Dean Henderson in the eleventh minute. The goal was eventually ruled out after a long VAR check as Kessie was deemed to have handled the ball while attempting to bring the ball down to control it before dispatching it into the hosts' goal.

Another defining moment in the first half was when captain Harry Maguire found himself on the end of a lofted corner delivery from Alex Telles and failed to turn the ball into the net from just a matter of a couple of yards. It was arguably one of the worst misses of the campaign so far and is one that Maguire will not look back upon fondly.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer then went on to make a a noteworthy change at half-time by taking off out-of-sorts striker Anthony Martial after another questionable display in the first half. The Norwegian brought on Ivorian wonderkid Amad Diallo, and would go on to reap the rewards for his bold decision just five minutes after the restart.

Amad Dialo goal vs AC Milan (1-0) #mufc pic.twitter.com/SIpfPIZ5up — United Goals ⚽️ (@UnitedGoals__) March 11, 2021

Superstar midfielder Bruno Fernandes picked up the ball in the final third and spotted an excellent run from Amad who ghosted into the Rossoneri's defence unmarked and lobbed the ball past Donnarumma who was off his line. The former Atalanta Bergamo prodigy's first goal for Manchester United turned out to be a vital one as it broke the deadlock in the knockout tie.

The game found a few more gears after the opening goal and Milan responded well with an excellent spell during which they carved out a few opportunities to hit back, with Rade Krunic, in particular, missing a great chance to level the score with a near-post header.

Mason Greenwood, on the other end, crafted an excellent opportunity with a well-weighted ball for Dan James across the penalty area only for the Welshman to fluff his lines. Although it wasn't a miss as bad as Maguire's, the miss was still quite a shocking one.

Manchester United were close to finding themselves a man short as Scott McTominay, who was already on a yellow card, committed a foul just outside his own box as he brought Krunic down but was not shown a second yellow by referee Slavko Vincic, much to the dismay of the Milan players.

Despite the Rossoneri's dominance on the ball since going behind, they failed to test Dean Henderson all too often and rued their missed chances of which they had plenty.

The tie came to a dramatic end, however, as Milan defender Simon Kjaer peeled away from a host of Manchester United players to head the ball past Henderson and gave his side a crucial away goal. The Dane scored what was his first-ever goal for Milan, much like Amad's was for Manchester United, to break Manchester United hearts in the dying embers of the game.

503 - AC Milan’s equaliser ended a run of 503 minutes in which Manchester United hadn’t conceded a goal in all competitions. Overcome. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2021

GOALLLLL KJAERRRRR IN THE 90TH MINUTE AGAINST MAN U, 1-1 JGIFOCKJGODLDKF pic.twitter.com/WAPEcY7STF — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) March 11, 2021

Maguire and James' misses are major talking points for the Red Devils as they could have ultimately made the difference. United now find themselves in a rather precarious situation as a 0-0 draw away at San Siro would be enough to see them through.

Here are some of the best tweets frmo the game!

When you go for an eye test... pic.twitter.com/iEFulSXrOW — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 11, 2021

6 - When failing to win the first leg at home, Manchester United have been eliminated from six of their last eight ties in European competition, most recently against Barcelona in the 2018-19 Champions League. Setback. pic.twitter.com/ujuSxouhne — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2021

What a massive result for Milan. No Zlatan, no Theo Hernandez, no Çalhanoğlu, no Rebić, no Bennacer...and they pick up a deserved draw and a crucial away goal at Old Trafford. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 11, 2021

This is a really good pass... pic.twitter.com/i1CLa4PHMq — Last Row (@lastrowview) March 11, 2021

Take a look at how many goals Utd concede in the first 5 minutes of either half or the last 5 minutes of the game. That's psychological, this team still lacks leadership in key moments. We didn't deserve to win this game to be fair. — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) March 11, 2021

I step away for one second and miss amads first goal are you absolutely kidding — Kees van Hemmen (@HemmenKees) March 11, 2021

Milan deserved a point from this game, United can't pretend to win games while playing alright for just one half.



The tie is far from over but it's clear that the Milan midfield is legitimately a level above United's. — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) March 11, 2021

Well done Milan 👏 Completely decimated & a fully deserved draw. Showed maturity tonight



Kessie was sensational. Opponents bounce off him. Ran the show in MF & deserved that stunning disallowed goal



I’m making no further comment about Italian teams & refs btw! #MUNMIL — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) March 11, 2021

1 proper backline diagonal run from a forward and it results in a goal. Front line horrendous til halftime, improved a bit following that. Pivot was just as bad. Still believe a FW and a DM are much much bigger issues than our CB situation. #mufc — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) March 11, 2021

Solskjaer changing the setup after the Amad goal was just very odd - he switched Amad to the middle (after he’d just scored from the right) and put Greenwood back to the right wing.



It meant Man Utd had no focal point up front and Milan attacks just kept coming at them. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) March 11, 2021

Watching that goal we conceded. Matic also culpable, let Kjaer run free.



Henderson needs to prove his mettle by reacting well, that was a bad mistake. He’s got proper mental though, he needs to bounce back. — ORohitO (@ORohitO) March 11, 2021

Positive: Amad looks ready to be a starter. Yes, he's inexperienced, yes he'll make mistakes, but he presses hard, he has great skill, he's brave, he has an X Factor. His positional fluidity is really good for a teenager. Ole needs to start playing him in the Prem. #MUFC #MUNACM pic.twitter.com/7Ij7DSy267 — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) March 11, 2021

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 56 goal contributions in 64 games since joining Manchester United.



Truly World Class! #MUFC 🇵🇹🪄 pic.twitter.com/4moMBka3mV — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) March 11, 2021

Each of the last three goals Man Utd have conceded at Old Trafford across all competitions have been from set-pieces.



Time for a bit of practice on the training ground?👀 pic.twitter.com/QIS2tMtrih — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 11, 2021

Everyone knows on here that I’m a big fan of Dean Henderson, but he should be saving that header comfortably if I’m honest. Big shame because he hasn’t let us down since coming into the side but that was a very poor goal to concede.. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 11, 2021

92nd minute.



A massive away goal for Milan at Old Trafford 🔑 pic.twitter.com/I8VhipUU0c — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 11, 2021

Easy to blame Henderson as he definitely should’ve done better, but our midfield was subpar and our choice of subs were suspect to put it kindly. Gonna need to put in a good performance as based off today Milan wont be pushovers. — Ali. (@UtdAlii) March 11, 2021

Ole: "Disappointed to concede. We dropped too deep at the corner, we should attack the ball. We were a long way off our City display, this is the learning process. We could've scored more but so could Milan. Amad plays with freedom, a nice goal but he has loads to learn." #MUFC — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) March 11, 2021