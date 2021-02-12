Manchester United News Roundup: Star winger's agent reveals Red Devils interest, club to launch opening £50m bid for top target, and more — 12th February 2021

Premier League giants Manchester United are set to travel to a relegation-threatened West Brom on Sunday as they look to rebuild their winning run. The Red Devils were on an incredible run, which saw them unbeaten in the league for three months until a shock loss to Sheffield United.

Ahead of their travel to the Hawthorns, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Ismaila Sarr agent reveals Manchester United interest

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr

Watford star Ismaila Sarr's agent revealed that Manchester United attempted to sign him with a last-ditch attempt back in the summer window. The Red Devils spent a large part of the summer trying to sign Jadon Sancho and failed to do so. They finally turned their attention to Sarr, who impressed profoundly during his spell in the Premier League.

Speaking on his client's links with Manchester United, Sarr's agent Thierno Seydi explained;

"During the summer, the Manchester club wanted to sign the Senegalese forward. At the last moment, they offered a loan without an option, which Watford didn’t accept because the loan was expected to be accompanied by an option with right of first refusal for the Manchester club."

Sarr is the first player to be directly involved in 3+ goals against Liverpool in the PL since Harry Kane in October 2017.



The first to do it against VVD's Liverpool.🐝 pic.twitter.com/kfqkQX90WS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 29, 2020

Sarr was largely considered to be Manchester United's alternative option for Sancho along with Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.

Bruno Fernandes reveals lack of fans to be main primary disappointment

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes reveals that playing without fans in the stadium has been the most disappointing aspect of his time at Old Trafford so far. The Portuguese superstar made his debut in February and managed to play just four games at Old Trafford with fans before the lockdown rules were set in place, forcing games to be played behind closed doors.

Speaking on playing without fans in the stadium, Fernandes remarked;

"No, just a little bit disappointed because, as I’ve said before, coming to the Premier League and coming to play for Manchester United, the atmosphere of the game day, I’m not living that at all. I’m feeling the support of them [the fans] on social media and when we can see them sometimes if I go to the supermarket and they say some words because we can’t be closer than that."

4 - Bruno Fernandes has won Premier League Player of the Month for the fourth time in seven months in the competition - as many as times as Cristiano Ronaldo. Only Agüero (7), Gerrard (6), Kane (6), van Persie (5) and Rooney (5) have now won it more. Inspired. pic.twitter.com/suoT3TKixD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2021

The Manchester United top scorer added,

"One of the things the fans told me when we started to play behind closed doors is that when we score you need to celebrate like we are there with you. I’m trying to do that, sometimes it’s difficult because you are not in the mood and maybe you don’t feel it, but I’m trying to do it like they are there or if they are at home then they are feeling that I’m happy and I am with them."

Fernandes has been one of the best players in the Premier League and in Europe since his arrival at Manchester United from Sporting CP last winter, and has been central to the Red Devils' fruitful top-flight campaign so far.

Manchester United set to launch £50m bid for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho

In what is sure to be a stunning transfer battle come summer, Manchester United could be set to launch a bid as low as £50m for top target Jadon Sancho. The Borussia Dortmund superstar was identified by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men as a priority target for the right-wing spot, but the Red Devils refused to meet the Germans' £108m price tag.

While they were unwilling to go beyond £80m for Sancho last summer, a new report suggests that Manchester United's opening bid for the out-of-form forward will be closer to £50m than to the £100m+ they were quoted earlier. It remains to be seen if Dortmund will accept such a low offer, but with his contract set to run out in 2023 coupled with the Bundesliga side's financial crisis, Sancho's sale could still be on the cards.

