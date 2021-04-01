Manchester United News Roundup: Superstar could miss next two games, Real Madrid ace considering exit amidst Red Devils interest, and more — 1st April, 2021

Manchester United continue to be linked with defenders ahead of the summer window as they're expected to strengthen their backline. They've conceded 32 goals in their 28 games so far, a whopping eleven goals more than their rivals and league leaders Manchester City.

The Red Devils will mark their return to Premier League action with a fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford come Sunday. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Anthony Martial could miss up to two games

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United's injury woes got worse over the international break as star striker Anthony Martial picked up a knock while on duty with France. The forward had to be withdrawn during their game against Kazakhstan and missed the next game against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

A report from France claims that Martial has sustained a small injury to the head of his fibula, due to which he could miss their upcoming game against Brighton. He is also a major doubt for their return to UEFA Europa League football as they're set to play away at Granada. Edinson Cavani is the player likeliest to replace him in the line up.

Raphael Varane considering Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Manchester United have long admired Real Madrid superstar Raphael Varane and could rekindle their interest this summer. The Frenchman has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world in the Spanish capital but is considering an exit from Los Blancos in the summer, as per a report from Spain.

There are several factors pointed out by the report that could lead to Varane leaving the club. The 27-year-old is believed to have requested a pay raise to extend his contract, which expires in 2022, something that Real Madrid are trying to avoid as they look to reduce their wage bill.

2 - Raphaël Varane has scored two own goals in his last five games for Real Madrid in all competitions, as many as he had in his previous 324 matches (2). Misfortune. pic.twitter.com/inSTWb9oii — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 8, 2020

Furthermore, they claim that Varane still feels that there's a 'thorn in the side' since his disastrous display against Manchester City in last seasons's UEFA Champions League round of 16. Although he retains the support of his teammates, the defender is 'very angry' at the criticism he received. All of these factors could pave the way for Varane's exit this summer for a fee between €60m and €70m.

Manchester United 'test the waters' for Nicolo Zaniolo

AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo has been linked with a move away from the club for some time now and this time, Manchester United have been thrown into the mix. Despite his injury concerns, the Italian international is regarded as one of the most impressive young midfielders in Serie A and has garnered attention from other European giants, most notably from Juventus.

1 - Nicolò #Zaniolo is the youngest AS Roma scorer with Italian National Team (20 years and 139 days). Gladiator.#ItaliaArmenia pic.twitter.com/cTg2aM0I5A — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 18, 2019

Now, a report from Italy has suggested that Manchester United have made an initial enquiry regarding Zaniolo's availability this summer. The Red Devils feel that they can sign him for a bargain fee of €30m this summer. However, the report also states that Roma's technical director, Tiago Pinto, is already working on fending off English clubs including Chelsea.

