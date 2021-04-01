Manchester United News Roundup: Superstar set for summer exit, Red Devils consider swap deal for Juventus star, and more — 31st March, 2021

Manchester United continue their preparations to resume their Premier League campaign at Old Trafford, with a visit from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils have already confirmed that Bruno Fernandes has returned to Manchester as he's suspended from Portugal's final game of the international break, with Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba, and others set to return to Carrington in the next few days.

Ahead of their return to the English top-flight, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Gigi Donnarumma rejects two offers from AC Milan

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma in recent weeks as David de Gea's future remains uncertain. Initial reports suggested that the Red Devils could offload the Spanish international to get his massive £375,000-a-week wages off their books.

200 - Gianluigi Donnarumma becomes today the youngest player to cross the milestone of 200 appearances in #SerieA in the era of three points for a win: with 21 years and 361 days he beats the previous record set by Gianluigi Buffon (24 y, 83 d). Golden.#MilanInter — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 21, 2021

They have now been handed a major boost in their pursuit of the Italian goalkeeper as he has rejected two contract renewal offers from AC Milan, as per reports. Donnarumma's contract comes to an end this summer, and he is edging closer to an exit from the San Siro. If the 22-year-old fails to agree new terms with the Rossoneri, he could potentially be available on a free transfer.

Donny van de Beek could be used in swap deal for Adrien Rabiot

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek has had a miserable start to life at Old Trafford with just two Premier League starts to show for since his summer move from AFC Ajax. His torrid stay in Manchester could come to an end soon as reports suggest that he could be sent to Juventus in a swap deal for Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman has also been continually linked with a move away from Juventus since his move to Turin and was a transfer target for Manchester United in the past. The report from Italy [via MEN] also revealed that the Italian champions were interested in signing Van de Beek while he was at Ajax and still retain an interest in him.

Paul Pogba likely to leave Manchester United this summer

AC Milan v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba's future has been a topic of much debate in recent months. With his contract set to expire in 2022, the midfielder is set to enter the final 15 months of his deal, and his future at Old Trafford is still in question. Manchester United will choose to cash in on him this summer if Pogba does not agree to sign a new deal as they will not allow him to leave on a free in the summer of 2022.

As per a report from Italy, a summer exit is on the cards for the World Cup winner. Tuttosport claim that a 'divorce suits everyone' in this particular case and that Pogba could be set for a return to his former club, Juventus.

2 - Paul Pogba has scored just his second ever goal as a substitute for Man Utd, in what is his 31st appearance from the bench for the club (also scored v Brighton in Sept 2020). Arrival. #UEL pic.twitter.com/mDFMoVxndL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

The 27-year-old's representative, Mino Raiola, recently fuelled the speculation regarding his potential exit. Speaking to The Athletic, Raiola expressed;

"[Paul] Pogba has fantastic appeal worldwide. I heard from Manchester United that he’s appreciated, also from Solskjaer’s side. Today, if somebody asks me, ‘Can you find a club for Paul?’, I could take my nephew of 5 years and find a club for Paul at a high level."

Reports from Italy also suggested a swap deal featuring Pogba and his former teammate, Paulo Dybala, could be in the works as both players are set to become free agents in 2022 and neither of their clubs would want to lose them for free.

