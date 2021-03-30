Manchester United News Roundup: Mino Raiola's Paul Pogba transfer hint, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on star striker, and more — 30th March, 2021

Manchester United continue to prepare for their return to Old Trafford with Premier League action set to kick off at the weekend. They will hope to go all the way and win what could be their second UEFA Europa League title as a quarter-final clash against Granada awaits them.

Ahead of their return, here is a glance at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Jonathan Barnett discusses Eduardo Camavinga's future

Eduardo Camavinga's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has fuelled speculation regarding a potential move for his client, saying he could be on his way to the Premier League. In a recent interview, the agent claimed that Camavinga is the 'best young player in the world' and does not expect him to be at Rennes for much longer.

Speaking on the Manchester United target, Barnett remarked;

"[Eduardo] Camavinga can play next year in the Premier League. He is that good. Whether he will or not, I don’t know. His background has been tough if you know what he went through as a refugee and the burning of his home (in Rennes). But his character is amazingly strong. He is not your average 18-year-old. Playing in front of 100,000 people is not going to scare him. He’s a lovely boy and I think he’s going to be a superstar."

1914 - Eduardo Camavinga (17 years & 303 days) is the youngest player to make his debut with France since Maurice Gastiger in February 1914 v Luxembourg (17 years & 128 days). Diamond 💎. pic.twitter.com/0XihIKI4dw — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 8, 2020

The Rennes star has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid but the Spanish champions' financial situation could scupper their hopes of signing him. Manchester United could capitalise on the situation and sign Camavinga, although Chelsea are also believed to be keeping tabs on the French prodigy.

Mino Raiola drops transfer hint on Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba

Super-agent Mino Raiola claimed he could easily find a club for Paul Pogba this summer. The Frenchman's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022 leaving his future at Manchester United in a precarious situation. If he fails to agree a new deal at the club, Pogba could potentially depart the club on a free transfer next summer.

Speaking about his client's future, Raiola remarked;

"[Paul] Pogba has fantastic appeal worldwide. I heard from Manchester United that he’s appreciated, also from Solskjaer’s side. Today, if somebody asks me, ‘Can you find a club for Paul?’, I could take my nephew of 5 years and find a club for Paul at a high level."

Manchester United could potentially choose to cash in on the midfielder if he does not extend his stay, paving the way for a move to Juventus, Real Madrid, or other interested clubs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on Erling Haaland

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on a reunion with his former player Erling Haaland, according to Fabrizio Romano. The striker is set to be one of the most in-demand players in world football this summer due to his sublime form for Borussia Dortmund, having scored 49 goals in as many games for the Bundesliga side.

Romano confirmed that Solskjaer is keen on signing Haaland, saying;

"Let’s see what happens with Manchester United. For sure, Solskjaer wants him [Erling Haaland], but it’s not easy to sign him this summer because the release clause is valid from the next one, so you have to deal with Borussia Dortmund and to negotiate with Borussia Dortmund won’t be easy."

20 - Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has now scored 20 goals in 14 UEFA Champions League appearances; the quickest a player has ever reached 20 goals in the competition, and in 10 fewer appearances than the previous record holder (Harry Kane, 24). Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/jaUCwVmIks — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2021

Haaland is believed to have a release clause worth €75m which comes into effect in 2022, due to which Dortmund could demand a mega-money offer to sign him this summer.

