Manchester United News Roundup: Club identify 23-year-old as Jadon Sancho alternative, Red Devils to battle Liverpool for Bundesliga star, and more — 29th March, 2021

Manchester United are set to return to Old Trafford for a Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion in less than a week's time. Star players Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof are likely to be well-rested for their return as the midfielder is suspended for Portugal's last game of the break on Monday night and the defender has withdrawn from Sweden's squad. Anthony Martial is also set to undergo medical checks after being withdrawn by France.

Ahead of their clash against Graham Potter's side, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United join chase for Marcel Sabitzer

Manchester United have emerged as the latest club to register an interest in signing RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer. The 27-year-old has made a name for himself as one of the most well-rounded midfielders in Europe and currently captains Julian Nagelsmann's side. Sabitzer's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022 and Leipzig will look to cash in on him in the upcoming transfer window to avoid losing him on a free.

12 - Since @RBLeipzig_EN were promoted to the #Bundesliga, Marcel Sabitzer has scored 12 goals from outside the box - more than any other player in that period. Shootingstar. #BSCRBL pic.twitter.com/s1CyfyzK1j — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 21, 2021

While Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a move for the Austrian for a few months now, it has been claimed that Manchester United and Liverpool have joined the chase for the midfielder. The Bundesliga club will demand a figure of £36m for the Red Devils target.

Red Devils handed boost in Nikola Milenkovic race

Advertisement

Nikola Milenkovic has been strongly linked with a move to England in recent months, with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool leading the pursuit of the defender. The Red Devils have now been given a major boost as their fierce rivals are reportedly close to signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, clearing their path to signing Milenkovic.

100 - Nikola #Milenkovic will play his 100th Serie A match at 23 years and 68 days; in the era of three points per win, only Federico Chiesa reached this milestone as the youngest among the Fiorentina players (21 years, 213 days). Rampant.#FiorentinaVerona pic.twitter.com/CsrgOWCP8A — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 19, 2020

The towering Serb has been one of the more impressive defenders in Serie A this season and has been crucial for La Viola, racking up over 100 games for the club since moving from Partizan. He is expected to cost Manchester United roughly €35m this summer and could be a great addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who appear to be in dire need of defensive reinforcements.

Manchester United eye Ismaila Sarr as Jadon Sancho alternative

Advertisement

Swansea City v Watford - Sky Bet Championship

Manchester United are set to go back in for Watford star Ismaila Sarr in the upcoming transfer window as an alternative to Jadon Sancho. The Senegalese forward has proved himself to be one of the best wingers in the Championship after a stellar campaign for the Hornets, having scored nine goals and set up a further four for the second-placed side. He was linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer and reportedly came close to signing for them.

Should the Red Devils be priced out of a move for Jadon Sancho, much like they were last summer, Sarr could prove to be an excellent 'plan B' for them, as per a report. His lower price tag could also enable them to free up funds for other reported targets such as Erling Haaland and Declan Rice.

Also read: Juventus consider blockbuster swap deal, Red Devils rekindle interest in Barcelona superstar, and more