Manchester United News Roundup: Update on Sergio Ramos pursuit, Luke Shaw compares Red Devils ace to Manchester City star, and more — 20th February 2021

Manchester United continue their preparation as they are set to host Steve Bruce's Newcastle United at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will look to return to winning ways after a mini-slump of sorts, after disappointing results against the likes of West Brom and Everton in the Premier League.

Ahead of the Magpies' visit on Sunday, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Luke Shaw compares Amad Diallo to Riyad Mahrez

Ex-Atalanta prodigy Amad Diallo

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw drew comparisons between new signing Amad Diallo and Premier League star Riyad Mahrez. The Ivorian wonderkid completed his move to Manchester United in the winter and has impressed for his new side's reserve side and in training.

Shaw is one among those who has been impressed by Diallo, and drew a very interesting comparison by likening him to Diallo. He explained;

"He’s still so young but he’s come into training and you can tell he’s got confidence. You can tell by the way he plays. His first touch is brilliant, the way he takes the ball and drives at players. He’s got great skill. Of course, he’s very young and still got a long way to go but you can tell already that he’s going to be one for the future and I’m sure he’s not far away from maybe getting a first-team appearance."

"He’s a wonderful talent and already a wonderful player, so I’m sure fans are looking forward to seeing (more of) him on the pitch soon."

Advertisement

The 25-year-old Englishman added,

"It was interesting because Harry (Maguire) said to me the other day that he reminds him of Mahrez when he was at Leicester. Really quick, skilful, agility, can turn really quick, got great skills and I would probably agree with Harry, he does remind me of Mahrez. Even the way Mahrez plays now."

"I’ve seen sort of the qualities that Amad obviously has and has shown in training. Mahrez is a wonderful player so hopefully if he’s any good like him it’ll be great for United."

Diallo made his long-awaited debut for Manchester United in their 3-0 thrashing of Real Sociedad, and he is already seen as one of the most talented youngsters at the club despite being there for just over a month so far.

Borussia Dortmund to sell Jadon Sancho on one condition

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho could be sold by Borussia Dortmund one condition this summer — if they can manage to keep hold of Erling Haaland. A new report suggests that the Englishman, who was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, could be sold this summer to help Dortmund deal with the ongoing financial crisis.

Advertisement

1 - Jadon Sancho is the first Englishman to score a direct free-kick in the Champions League whilst playing for a non-English side since David Beckham (For Real Madrid V Rosenborg) in October 2005. Postage. pic.twitter.com/E7EsqCGoYD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2020

However, they will refuse to let go of both Sancho and Haaland in the same window. The Norwegian is in high demand due to his subilme form for the Bundesliga side, scoring 42 goals in as many appearances for them since moving from RB Salzburg. Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus, and even Manchester United are all keen on signing Haaland and could attempt to make a move this summer. Should Haaland depart this summer, Sancho will, in all likelihood, remain at Borussia Dortmund.

No contact between Manchester United and Sergio Ramos

Despite multiple reports claiming otherwise, Manchester United are yet to make any contact for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, as per Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano. The Blancos superstar is into the final few months of his deal at the capital club and is no closer to renewing his deal, allowing him to leave on a free come summer.

Again. Manchester United have *not* contacted Sergio Ramos agent. There’s nothing with Man Utd, as of today. Still the same situation. 🔴 #mufc https://t.co/oqyZI9loi4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

Manchester United have been tipped to be the frontrunners to sign the Spanish legend as they look to bolster to their defence. However, Romano confirms that there is no contact whatsoever between the two parties and that Manchester United are not working on signing the 34-year old. Apart from the Red Devils, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami are also believed to be keen on Ramos' services.

Also read: Ajax star dreams of Old Trafford switch, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reserves high praise for Red Devils superstar, and more