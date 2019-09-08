Manchester United News: Roy Keane expresses concerns over Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire arrived at Manchester United in the summer

What's the story?

In a recent chat with ITV, former Manchester United skipper, Roy Keane, has expressed his concerns over Harry Maguire's defensive abilities. He also pointed out the lack of pace in former Leicester City defender's game.

In case you missed it...

After a string of dominating performances at the heart of the Foxes' defence, Harry Maguire has established himself as one of Premier League's best centre-halves. Not only is he good defensively, but the Englishman can also be a threat in his opponent's box.

Seeing his rapid progress, former United manager Jose Mourinho was keen to bring Maguire to Old Trafford after the World Cup. However, the move failed to materialise then. The defender arrived a year later under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a world-record fee of £80m.

Thus far, Harry Maguire has managed to help his team keep just one clean sheet in four league games.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to ITV, Roy Keane spoke about United's new signing, Harry Maguire. His quotes (via Mirror) read as follows:

"I think he has done OK."

"We're talking about how good he is on the ball but defensively I still have one or two question marks over him. I worry about his pace on the turn."

"I remember the first goal against Crystal Palace and he wasn't doing his best covering his other centre-half. Listen, he's 26 years of age now. You're worried if you're pointing these things out to him."

Explaining his concern, the former midfielder used the example of Crystal Palace's first goal at Old Trafford, where Maguire failed to provide enough cover for his team-mate. Eventually, that resulted in the Eagles taking the lead against Manchester United.

What's next?

Harry Maguire is set to appear for the Three Lions once more for their European qualifier against Kosovo.

After his international duty is over, the 26-year-old will focus on Manchester United's upcoming match against his former club Leicester City on September 14.