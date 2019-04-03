×
Manchester United News: Scott McTominay sends message to Man Utd teammates ahead of Barcelona clash 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
25   //    03 Apr 2019, 20:36 IST

Scott McTominay scored his first goal for Manchester United
Scott McTominay scored his first goal for Manchester United

What's the story?

Scott McTominay was talking to the media about his first Manchester United goal and the team's attitude ahead of their match against Barcelona in the quarterfinals after Manchester United's defeat to Wolves for the second time at the Molineux in two weeks.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United is set to face Barcelona at Old Trafford in 8 days time in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. The match is being touted as the biggest test yet for the new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United suffered their third defeat in their last 4 matches after Wolves came from a goal behind to win 2-1 at the Molineux and Scott McTominay was asked about the team's chances ahead of Barcelona visit to Old Trafford in the quarterfinals.

Scott McTominay was positive about the team's chances against the mighty Blaugrana and said,

There is still so much to be positive about – especially with a big Champions League game coming up.
It is one of those we need to relish and smile when we are on the pitch.
We need to play with confidence and I feel like we did that for the first half an hour but we were unfortunate for the rest of the game.
But the boys are so professional it doesn't matter when you play , it could be a month from now and everyone would still be raring to go and at it.
I feel we have a good group of boys here and everyone wants to work for each other.
It will go such a long way in the competitions like the Champions League and Premier League.
The Wolves result is a difficult one to take but we will reflect and hopefully come back better in the future. Anything can still happen.
If you look two-three months ago where we were in the table it is remarkable how well Ole has done and how he has changed the whole mood in the camp. He has turned everything around.”

What's Next

Manchester United has an 8-day gap before going on a congested set of fixtures that see the Red Devils playing 6 matches in 25 days.

Varun Nair
ANALYST
