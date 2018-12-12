Manchester United news: Juan Mata ready to sign a new contract

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata has insisted he is 'very happy' at the club and is ready to put pen on paper before his contract expires at the end of the season. He added that the match against his former club Valencia will be very special for him.

In case you didn't know...

The 30-year-old switched to Old Trafford back in 2014 and since then, has amassed 150 league appearances for the English powerhouse. He has represented the Red Devils in 202 matches and scored 43 goals.

This season, the Spaniard has scored a couple of goals in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho has failed to find his best XI, which has caused a sense of confusion amongst the players and reduced Mata's time on the pitch. He has had successful cameos off the bench that have helped the side orchestrate remarkable comebacks in their quest to get to the top 4.

When asked if talks regarding a fresh deal were underway, he stated:

"All I can say is that I'm happy in Manchester and in England. I've been in England for some years now and I'm very happy to be in this incredible club, so let's see what happens but, at the moment, I'm very happy."

Excited about Mestalla return, he continued:

"I think tomorrow's match will be really special for me. When I was playing with Chelsea, I came back and it was a night I will never forget, and tomorrow I expect to be the same.

The match will not be really important in terms of qualification, but I think that the feeling will stay in my memory forever, because there were will be so many emotions and feelings involved, and the fans will also help create atmosphere."

He elucidated:

"I am so grateful to this team because it was a real key period for me and, as I was saying before, I am really happy in Manchester. I love the Premier League, but I don't know what could happen. I'm really happy to play here tomorrow."

A midfield maestro, indeed.

What's next?

Manchester United's resurgence will be heavily tested when they travel to Anfield to take on table-toppers Liverpool. Prior to that, they will play against Valencia.

