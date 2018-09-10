Manchester United transfer roundup: Premier League club to offer ‘gold contract’ to Mbappe; United to use €100 million Pogba money to sign superstar and more -September 10, 2018

Mbappe and Pogba helped France win the World Cup

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! It is not even close to October yet and we once again have a full-house with regards to transfer stories surrounding the Red Devils.

So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Rashford should go

Legendary former Premier League superstar Alan Shearer believes that Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford may have to leave the Red Devils in order to realise his potential as a player.

Even though the youngster made a good start to his career at the Old Trafford, he has mostly been on the bench and even when he gets a chance, it is on the wings rather than his preferred centre-forward position.

This is why Shearer is of the opinion that he should perhaps leave. He stated that Mourinho will never play two strikers up top and Lukaku will always be the go-to man for the Portuguese for the forward position.

“As long as Romelu Lukaku stays fit he is not going to get a starting spot as the lone striker at Old Trafford," he said.

“As long as Jose Mourinho is the ­manager, there is not going to be two up top.”

The former Newcastle star then added that Alexis Sanchez would most likely occupy the centre should Lukaku not play, rendering the Englishman chances obsolete.

“Even if Lukaku did not play, my money would be on Alexis Sanchez being moved into the middle and further forward.”

The former striker then pointed to the fact that Mourinho would rather sign a new striker than play Rashford in the centre and observed that the youngster needs time to readjust when he plays in the centre.

“And would Mourinho really turn to Rashford if he needed another striker? Or would he go to the transfer market for a tried and trusted ready-made goalscorer?

“Rashford has been played so long in a wide position in a three, that it does take time to readjust to his natural position.

Finally, he presented the conclusion that the 20-year-old would be better off playing at some other club to tap into his goal-scoring potential by being their main man, despite believing that the Old Trafford is a good place to be.

“Time is not a great commodity in football nowadays. I am not advocating Rashford moves away from Old Trafford. It is a great club to be at.

“But if he wants to achieve an ambition to be recognised as a great goalscorer it is just not going to happen there.

“He would need to move with the assurance that his next club will make him the main man, the striker, the one up top or one of two. Then I truly believe he would develop into a goalscorer.”

