Manchester United News: Solskjaer confirms Mason Greenwood is in contention to start against Chelsea

Mason Greenwood has been earmarked for a bright future with Manchester United

What's the story?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on young striker Mason Greenwood, claiming he could be in contention for the Red Devils' opening day encounter against Chelsea.

The United boss, speaking after Manchester United's second pre-season friendly of the summer, confirmed his intentions to keep the striker in and around the senior squad.

In case you didn't know...

Mason Greenwood is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in the country and Manchester United have him as part of the squad for their Australia tour.

In their second game of the summer, Manchester United got the better of Leeds United 4-0, with Mason Greenwood opening the scoring for the Red Devils.

Earlier this month, Marcus Rashford insisted that he'd been following the youngster's progress at the academy and tipped the England U-18 international to have a bright future at the club.

"Everyone’s just enjoying watching him develop and grow, you know because that step up from Academy football to men’s football can be difficult. Hopefully, he just keeps on going and keeps working hard, and then I don’t see why he can’t play."

The heart of the matter

Manchester United overcame Leeds United 4-0 in their second pre-season friendly of the summer, with Greenwood opening the scoring in the first half.

The youngster was lively in the first half and showed glimpses of his potential with some neat touches and a tidy finish to open the scoring.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer said the youngster is in contention to start against Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League season.

"He has a chance to start against Chelsea. I won’t say it is not a possibility. It is a good possibility if he keeps going as he does."

What's next?

Mason Greenwood has been earmarked to have a big future at the club. With Marcus Rashford rising through the ranks from the academy to the first team, Greenwood would be hoping to follow a similar path to reach the top.

With Romelu Lukaku reportedly set to join Inter this summer, United could be short of options up-front, presenting Greenwood with a brilliant chance to stake his claim for a spot in the first-team.