×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United news: Solskjaer explains what Red Devils need to do to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
1.06K   //    10 Mar 2019, 20:31 IST
Manchester United are surging under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United are surging under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What's the story?

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently spoke about what his side needs to do in order to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are one of the hottest teams in Europe right now, boasting a 12-game unbeaten streak in the league.

The Red Devils also qualified for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, after beating Paris Saint-Germain on away goals last week (3-3 on aggregate).

However, despite their success, they are still 16 and 15 points behind Manchester City and Liverpool respectively in the league table and have a lot of work to do in order to compete for the English crown.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to journalists (via Manchester Evening News), Solskjaer identified the main differences between the title contenders and his team.

“How many games have I been in charge? Ten? Twelve? That's just part of a season. We need more time to be challenging – but that's what this club should be doing.
“I'm talking about things like total running distance – that was the highest we've ever had [against PSG]. That has to continue. There's absolutely no reason why Man United shouldn't be the hardest-working team in the league.

He further elaborated:

“Ask all the players back home [at Molde]. One of the things I always demand from my players is work-rate and attitude and fitness. So we need to keep working on the fitness – and next season the players know that they will be asked if they want to challenge the top.
Advertisement

The Norwegian also believes that Manchester City and Liverpool run more than his team.

“They have got to get the habits, they've got to improve all the time - because that's what the best teams in the league do. They run more than us.That's not acceptable, really.”

What's next?

Manchester United will square off against rivals Arsenal later tonight before travelling to Wolves for a crucial FA Cup clash.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Manchester United transfer news: Solskjaer reveals transfer plans, Red Devils want £70m midfielder, and more - 4th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 Issues Manchester United need to fix before the next summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester derby: United v City at Old Trafford set for April 24
RELATED STORY
Why Mourinho and Manchester United need each other
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United superstars who need to step up following Jose Mourinho's departure
RELATED STORY
Manchester United have made a €60 million offer for world-class star, Kroos set to join Manchester City and more Premier League transfer news: March 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 reasons behind the Manchester United-Liverpool rivalry
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Man United handed Tiago Djalo update after scrapping with Manchester City; Chelsea join Man City to sign Barcelona youngster and more - January 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils urged to sign £100m defender, Inter star available for reduced price, and more - 10th January 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us