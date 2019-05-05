×
Manchester United News: Solskjaer reveals his plans for next season 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
436   //    05 May 2019, 21:54 IST

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What's the news?

With another wasteful season for Manchester United going to an end, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already revealed his pre-season plans to improve his team's strength. If the reports surrounding the clubs are to be believed, the Red Devils' manager Solskjaer is likely to break the bank during the upcoming summer transfer Window to rebuild his struggling Man United squad.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United played some superb matches when Ole was the caretaker manager of the club. Their famous victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League was one of the best results United have had under the management of Ole. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking the permanent charge of Manchester United's managerial job, the three-time Champions League winners have failed to grab such decent results.

The heart of the matter...

According to the Norweigan boss, Manchester United players have been suffering from the lack of fitness as his primary aim is to make the players fit for the next season. He said,

"The fitter you are, the more you can do. It's a basic principle I've got."
"If you look at the stats over the last few years I don’t think anyone would be shocked or surprised by them. We're going to build on their fitness."

He further added,

"It's not going to be like an old military pre-season, you've got to be clever about everything. We want the best practice, how to get players ready for when the season starts. It's not going to be a boot camp."

Solskjaer wants to see Manchester United playing his style of football as he stated,

"We've got to find a way of playing as well, what is the best style, the style here is attacking quickly, playing forward, running forward, chasing back, winning the ball back. I'd love to get to where we have a set system but it hasn't worked that way."

He added,

"You see the teams who get two or three years together, they know each other, they know the relationships, as a football manager or a coach you know the more time you get to work on relations the better it will be, because then you're a step ahead all the time instead of at the moment we maybe reaction too much to the opposition."
"We want to get to a shape on and off the ball that we're comfortable with."

What's next?

Manchester United drew against Huddersfield Town this weekend as their race for the top-four finish and a Champions League spot grinds to a halt

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjær Old Trafford Football
