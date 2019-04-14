×
Manchester United News: Stars set to leave the club in the summer

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
228   //    14 Apr 2019, 19:45 IST

Some big names are set to leave the club at the end of the season
What's the news?

Manchester United duo Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera are very likely to leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports from the Express.

In Case You Didn't Know

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to make a major overhaul in the Manchester United squad at the end of the season with many senior players tipped to leave the Theatre of Dreams at the end of the season.

The Heart of the Matter

The Old Trafford side is expected to make one of their biggest squad overhauls in recent times with many players likely to leave at the end of the season. Manchester United duo of Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera are heavy favourites to call time on their respective contracts.

The former Arsenal man has been plagued by injuries as well struggling for form since his switch from London to Manchester in the last January transfer window. Two goals are far from what Manchester United is expecting from the Chilean, whose big wages is one of the reasons that the Red Devils are looking to offload the winger.

Even though Ander Herrera is one of the key members in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lineup, The Spaniard is one of the names that are most likely to leave at the end of summer. The 29-year old, whose contract ends at the end of this season, is heavily rumoured to be on the move to France to join French giants Paris Saint Germain after the expiry of his present contract.

What's next?

After a struggling to beat West Ham yesterday, Manchester United will travel to Barcelona in the midweek as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

