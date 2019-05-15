Manchester United News: The Red Devils have identified alternatives to Kalidou Koulibaly

SSC Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly

What's the story?

According to a report by Independent UK's Miguel Delaney, Manchester United are looking for cheaper alternatives to Napoli centre-back, Kalidou Koulibaly.

In case you didn't know...

The United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskajer seeks a rebuilding job after a disastrous campaign and wants to strengthen every position in the summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly was the prefered defensive target for the Red Devils. United chiefs tried to reduce the selling fee of the Senegalese defender but Napoli are adamant that his £90 million price-tag is non-negotiable.

The heart of the matter...

Solskjaer is looking for low scale players who fit in his system, and the bosses at Old Trafford are reluctant to pay a transfer fee close to three-figures. United's refusal to spend big on Koulibaly signals their return to previous targets.

As suggested by several reports, Ole has shifted his attention towards other centre-half options namely- Harry Maguire and Milan Skriniar.

Manchester United considered Harry Maguire in the summer after a successful 2017/18 Premier League season followed by an impressive World Cup tournament.

💰 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could reignite Manchester United's pursuit of Harry Maguire this summer.



✍️ @jamesrobsonES https://t.co/ijnFphLOS0 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) May 7, 2019

The Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar made his name as a 'ball-playing' centre-half, and the rumours of a move to England made rounds in January.

Milan Škriniar’s game by numbers vs. Chievo:



100% tackles won

95% pass accuracy

9 ball recoveries

5/6 long balls

3 aerials won

0 goals conceded



Elite ball-playing CB. 🇸🇰🇸🇰🇸🇰 pic.twitter.com/jPeolw1ZFO — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 14, 2019

#mufc are tracking Milan Škriniar. Inter Milan aren't close to renewing his contract. United have already offered €60m but Inter want no less than €90m #mulive [tmw] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 8, 2019

Toby Alderweireld was the prime transfer target last summer under Jose Mourinho as the former United boss wanted an experienced CB to stabilize his defence. On the contrary, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to build his team around the young players, making the Belgian's arrival at Old Trafford unlikely.

The Norwegian's affinity with youth can benefit Axel Tuanzebe after his loan spell with Aston Villa ends this month. Ole is keen to observe Axel in the pre-season, saying:

“Hopefully, now Axel can get to the play-off final and play well,”

“Obviously, he’s had a couple of injuries, but he’s a boy I can’t wait to see in pre-season for us.”

What's Next?

The transfer window for the Premier League clubs open on May 16 and Manchester United are planning to conclude their business before their pre-season, which starts on July 1.