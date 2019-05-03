Manchester United News: UK’s richest man interested in acquiring club

UK’s richest man Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly interested in buying Manchester United from the Glazers

What’s the story?

Manchester United could be set for a new owner, as reports suggest the UK’s richest man Jim Ratcliffe is interested in acquiring the club.

In case you didn’t know…

The Glazers are currently the owners of Manchester United, having bought the club in the early 2000s. However, the club’s owners have come under increasing pressure from fans in recent years, following allegations of mismanagement.

While some United fans believe the Glazers are not investing enough into the club, others hold the view that the owners are responsible for the team’s recent slump due to a series of outrageous decisions.

The Glazers have so far not shown any willingness to sell, however, there are reports that the club’s owners could soon change.

Last year, reports emerged that Saudi Arabia’s ruling family wanted to buy the club, but it was later denied.

The heart of the matter

Fresh reports by French publication L’Equipe suggest UK’s richest man Jim Ratcliffe is interested in taking over Manchester United.

The report claims the businessman is hell-bent on buying a club in the UK and firmly has his eyes set on the Old Trafford outfit.

Ratcliffe is also rumoured to be interested in buying Chelsea, should he fail to acquire United, the report adds.

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe bought Swiss club Lausanne Sport in 2017, and has reportedly tried several times to buy Ligue 1 side OGC Nice as well.

What’s next?

Manchester United will take on Huddersfield Town on Sunday, as the club continues its fight for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the Glazers will be open to business, however, it looks highly unlikely that they would sell the club now, especially with the profits they are making.