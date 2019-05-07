Manchester United news: #UnfollowManUnited movement hits 70k club within 2 days

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United fans across the world have started a movement to boycott the club's official Twitter account in response to their torrid league campaign.

In case you didn't know...

The Red Devils brigade has been far from impressed by the way their season has gone. The club endured a disappointing run of results under Jose Mourinho which was further fuelled by the Portuguese manager's public feuds with his players.

Big money signings like Fred, who was signed for £53million, and Diogo Dalot, who was bought for £19 million, also failed to make a lasting impression in a team that desperately needed a little confidence.

Mourinho was sacked in December last year, paving the way for a short-lived resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was initially appointed as interim boss. Following an array of effective results, the Norwegian's role at the club was made permanent, and things began looking up for the Manchester outfit.

However, just when everything was looking good at Old Trafford, the Red Devils met with yet another slump under the new boss. United's 1-1 draw against relegated Huddersfield Town coupled with Chelsea's win over 3-0 Watford last weekend effectively ended the club's season and condemned them to yet another year in the Europa League.

The heart of the matter

Fans have now come together to boycott the club's official social media accounts using the now-trending hashtag "UnfollowManUnited", in an effort to vocalise their discontentment with the way the club is being run at the moment.

The campaign was started by an account called The Man Utd Way, with a message that read, "We aren't a social media experiment. We aren't an advertising agency. We want to see @ManUtd return to the football club we once were and if tourists won’t stop going to Old Trafford, make your voices heard on here. I’ve been asked to help back the hashtag. #UnfollowManUnited"

Over 70,000 fans have already unfollowed the club on Twitter, and the numbers are set to go higher with time.

We aren’t a social media experiment. We aren’t an advertising agency.



We want to see @ManUtd return to the football club we once were and if tourists won’t stop going to Old Trafford, make your voices heard on here. I’ve been asked to help back the hashtag. #UnfollowManUnited — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) May 6, 2019

What's next?

The Red Devils have very little to play for this season and will see off the campaign when they face Cardiff City on Sunday.