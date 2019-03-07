Manchester United news: United legend stunned by club's amazing comeback against PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, admitted that he never thought United could mount such an amazing comeback after their 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

In case you didn't know...

Known for their historic comebacks, Manchester United made another unbelievable recovery under the tutelage of interim boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

Romelu Lukaku punished the PSG defense for their mistakes as he struck twice in the first half and Marcus Rashford converted a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time which saw United knocking the French champions out of the Champions League.

It was a historic comeback as Manchester United were without many of their stars, most notably Paul Pogba.

After enduring one of their worst starts to a season in the club's rich history, United have managed to turn their season around under Solskjaer, winning 14 out of 17 games under his reign.

The heart of the matter

Former defender and club legend Ferdinand was shocked as he witnessed the turnaround from the BT Sport studio, claiming that he did not expect Manchester United to knock PSG out after such a poor result in the first leg.

Reaction in the studio last night... think I enjoyed that one!! Massive character shown by the whole football club @ManUtd 🤪🔴 pic.twitter.com/ODwanyNBYl — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 7, 2019

"I didn't have the confidence in these boys to do it, with 10 boys out, I didn't see this result coming after the way PSG played in the first leg. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was brave with his team selection, he had three teenagers on the pitch, the character of these players after the starvation of moments like this. The confidence this will give them.

"Ole has brought belief back to this team. People were doubting Lukaku - he's one of many who has been given a new lease of life. I don't think it's a penalty but turning your back, as a defender, you get punished for things like that."

What's next?

Manchester United will look to continue their good run of form as they face Arsenal away in the Premier League before focusing on the FA Cup where they face Wolves.

