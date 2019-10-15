Manchester United news: Van der Sar interested in taking up Director of Football job

What's the story

Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar has admitted that he would like to be considered for the position of the club's Director of Football. The former goalkeeper spoke about his interest when quizzed about it during a recent interview.

In case you didn't know...

Van der Sar joined Manchester United during the rear end of his career, back in 2005. The Dutch stopper enjoyed six fruitful seasons with the club, winning seven trophies - including his second Champions League.

Following his retirement, Van der Sar joined the Ajax Cape Town board before taking over his boyhood club Ajax as the CEO in 2016.

The former Netherlands international oversaw his side's best run in the Champions League for almost two decades as the four-time Champions League winners reached the semi-finals of the continental competition last year.

The heart of the matter

If Van der Sar does indeed back to Manchester in his desired role, he will become the club's first-ever Director of Football. The Premier League giants are reportedly looking for suitable candidates for the position in order to offload a few responsibilities from under-fire executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"Besides my family, the wife, kids and friends, I have two loves in my life - Ajax, who scouted me and gave me the chance to shine in the world of football, and Manchester United, who helped me to develop even at the end of my career," Van der Sar said.

"Of course I'd be interested in a position, but at first I think I need to learn a little bit more here at Ajax and develop myself even further.

"Let's see what the future brings; United is a fantastic club, with a great following all over the world. I'm the chief executive at Ajax, United are looking for a different position, a director of football, it's a different role. I know a little bit about football of course."

What's next?

Van der Sar will be hoping that his former side can turn their fortunes around with a win over arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday.