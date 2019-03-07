Manchester United news: 'We fancy ourselves to win the Champions League', says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United pulled off a stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain

What's the news?

After a dramatic 3-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that his team can go all the way and win the Champions League this season.

In case you didn't know...

After a disappointing 2-0 loss in the first leg of Champions League Round of 16 tie against PSG at Old Trafford, Manchester United pulled off an outstanding 3-1 (3-3 aggregate) victory in the second leg, qualifying for the quarter-finals through the away goals system.

The Red Devils have been unstoppable since the arrival of Solskjaer in December and are yet to lose a league game under his guidance. They are currently fourth place in the Premier League table and are in a strong position to finish in the 'top four' this season.

The heart of the matter

United interim manager Solskjaer believes that his team is capable of winning the Champions League this season.

He said (via Goal):

"Of course we fancy ourselves, "We can go all the way, but we just have to wait for the draw and take each game as it comes.

"We've had loads of injuries, suspensions, but that was maybe a good thing today as we had a fresh team, loads of energy. We knew we had to defend, be humble enough to work hard and we had a team to do that."

The Norwegian also reveals that he is planning future with the club.

"I keep doing this job the best I can every single day and then let's see where it takes us," he said.

"It's been a fantastic time, with the players and staff I've got working with me. I've just got to say I'm going to enjoy this job for as long as I've got it.

"If It's another two months, three months, however long it is, I'm going to enjoy it, I'm going to smile.

"I am planning, with the club, for the future. It does not matter if I am here or not. I am still giving my advice and opinions for next season.

What's next?

Manchester United will play Arsenal in the league before squaring up against Wolverhampton Wanderers for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on March 17.

