Manchester United in advanced talks to sign Nicolas Pepe, Huge blow for Barcelona as Neymar set for PSG stay and more: Transfer Roundup, 21 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.18K   //    21 Jul 2019, 20:11 IST

Huge setback for Barcelona
Huge setback for Barcelona

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. With teams like Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal among many others far from being done in the summer transfer window, there is no shortage of excitement in the footballing world.

Without further ado, let's check out the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day- 21 July 2019.

Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Nicolas Pepe from LOSC Lille

Nicolas Pepe in action for Ivory Coast
Nicolas Pepe in action for Ivory Coast

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to line up a team that's heavy on the afterburners for the upcoming season. He has added a significant amount of pace to his team with the signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Now, he is urging the board to go ahead and seal a deal for LOSC Lille winger and top Liverpool transfer target Nicolas Pepe. The report claims that Manchester United and Lille have made progress in their talks after the Red Devils stepped up their interest in Pepe last week.

Solskjaer is also preparing his team for life after Romelu Lukaku's potential departure and wants to reinvest the funds the club gains from the big Belgian's sale into a deal for Nicolas Pepe. Arsenal and Liverpool have also reportedly made offers for the 24-year-old.

LOSC Lille want in excess of £70 million for their player. Manchester United are also reportedly still looking to sign Bruno Fernandes and if they do end up being successful in their pursuits, the Manchester United squad will have got quite the facelift.

However, Pepe's deal remains contingent on the possibility of Inter Milan matching Manchester United's valuation of £79 million for Lukaku. Pepe is currently on holiday after the African Cup of Nations and is yet to make up his mind over which club he should join.

Nicolas Pepe was also the second highest goalscorer in the Ligue 1 after Kylian Mbappe and has been the subject of interest of several top European clubs. Even PSG are said to be interested in securing his services.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Barcelona David De Gea Neymar Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Fetching more content...
