Manchester United offered star player to Real Madrid in exchange for Raphael Varane - Reports

Manchester United reportedly tried to offer French midfielder Paul Pogba to Real Madrid as part of a swap deal for Raphael Varane. The Red Devils announced the signing of the centre-half earlier this week in a deal worth £34 million.

According to Ian McGarry of the Transfer Window Podcast, Manchester United offered Real Madrid the chance to sign Pogba in exchange for Varane but the Spanish giants turned down the opportunity.

"You'd have to expect Pogba's value, with one year left on his contract, to be around that mark if not even maybe less. It would depend on how much Madrid valued in trying to recruit the player. Even more interesting, Real Madrid said 'no thanks," said McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast.

Real Madrid have had a long-standing interest in the former Juventus midfielder and have tried to sign him on several occasions over the last couple of years.

Pogba has just one year remaining on his current deal with Manchester United. The Premier League giants are believed to be open to the prospect of selling the midfielder this summer.

PSG are rumored to be the only club keen to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. Pogba's representatives have reportedly opened negotiations with the French giants and are close to agreeing personal terms.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a massive fan of Paul Pogba and is eager to keep hold of the Frenchman as he looks to build a squad that will challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The Red Devils announced the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid two days ago. The defender is to undergo a medical with the club before the transfer is completed.

Manchester United confirm agreement with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane - but further additions to squad depend on futures of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard | @TelegraphDucker https://t.co/9XsoceaqdD pic.twitter.com/fKJ0xumiG3 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 27, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Manchester United are likely to sell Paul Pogba this summer to balance the books

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Having spent in excess of £100 million on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Manchester United will look to sell a number of their star players this summer in order to balance their books.

Florentino Perez is said to be utterly obsessed with landing the French forward. https://t.co/QOmZSZtRCC — Football España (@footballespana_) July 28, 2021

The likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira and Daniel James have all been linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

Despite Paul Pogba being one of the club's star players, the 28-year-old's reluctance to sign a contract extension with the club could force Manchester United to sell him this summer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava