Manchester United on red alert as Juventus decide to sell 2 top stars after UCL exit, €120 million star 'says yes' to Juve and more Serie A news: 17 April 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
1.62K   //    17 Apr 2019, 17:06 IST

Manchester United could benefit from Juventus Champions League exit
Manchester United could benefit from Juventus Champions League exit

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Juventus decide to sell 2 superstars following Champions League shock exit

Juventus have reportedly decided to offload Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa after Champions League elimination. Both players have been heavily linked with Manchester United recently. The Old Lady had the upper hand to progress into the semifinal before Ajax's 2 crucial away goals sent them packing.

Dybala has struggled to regain form following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Costa, on the other hand, has also experienced a goal drought and constantly troubled by injury issues this season. The two stars would be part of Juve's immediate revolution as the club are working to materialize their departure.

Federico Chiesa could be the likely addition to the Bianconneri ranks despite he would not come for cheap. The club are also willing to tie down Moise Kean with a contract extension. The Italian striker has been in sensational form and has attracted interest across Europe.

Joao Felix willing to join Juventus

The Portuguese star has reportedly 'said yes' to Juventus transfer. The Benfica starlet has attracted numerous interest from the European giants due to his scintillating form. He has been a regular for the Portuguese club despite only 19 years old.

He also became the youngest player to score a hattrick in the Europa League following a win against Eintracht Frankfurt. His agent Jorge Mendes has a very good relationship with Juventus.and the super agent has tried to arrange Felix's transfer to the Turin side and would reject any extension offer from Benfica.

The report stated that the Portuguese club want to increase Felix's release clause up to €200 million, significantly more than the star's current €120 million terms.

Lucas Biglia prioritizes Milan contract extension amid speculations

AC Milan midfielder Biglia has been linked to several destinations recently including Chinese and Argentinian clubs. However, his agent Enzo Montepaone stated that renewing his contract at Milan will be the priority. 

"I will arrive in Italy on Wednesday to talk to Milan," he said.

"Boca Juniors is a very important club that has my and Lucas's respect but it's not the time to go back to Argentina".

On interest from Marseille, "I cannot confirm an interest today, there are other situations at stake like the possible renewal. The priority remains AC Milan".

On interest from China, "It's a year ago interest. A lot of things can happen but he wants to make history in Milan."

"Lucas is one who pulls the group together, he wants harmony, the good of the team. As Gattuso also said, for him, the dressing room is like a church."




Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Douglas Costa Paulo Dybala Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
