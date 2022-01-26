Manchester United outcast in talks with AC Milan over potential loan move: Reports

Manchester United star Eric Bailly has recently been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Now, according to the latest reports from Footmercato, Italian giants AC Milan are interested in signing Bailly from Manchester United as they look to bring in a new centreback during the january transfer window.

Eric Bailly joined Manchester United in 2016 under former manager Jose Mourinho. The Ivorian centre-back was one of the most promising defenders back then and many fans believed the club had signed a great prospect. However, the 27-year-old has suffered quite a few serious injuries at the club that has curtailed his game time.

With the arrival of Raphael Varane last summer, many expected Bailly to leave the club in the summer itself. However, he decided to stay at the club this season and fight for his spot in the starting eleven. Bailly is currently lower down the pecking order at Manchester United as his now the 4th choice centreback for Ralf Rangnick. As a result, Bailly hasn't had enough game time this season.

Now, according to Footmercato, the Red Devils could be open to a loan move for Eric Bailly until the end of the season and AC Milan have declared their interest for the Ivorian. Reports have suggested that both clubs are in talks. United want AC Milan to cover Bailly's full wages for the rest of the season and the Italian giants may accept the demand.

Milan desperately need to sign a defender in the winter transfer window as they have lost both Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori due to injury. Bailly could also push for a move to get more game time under his belt for the rest of the season.

According to reports, Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule is open to a move away from Munich during the upcoming summer transfer window. Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly the two favorites to sign the German from Munich. Sule will be a free agent come this July and Bayern are well aware of the situation and have provided him with an ultimatum to extend his stay with the club.

Sule has so far made 158 appearances for Bayern Munich and has been a pivotal player for Bayern in the past. However, 26-year-old hasn't been getting much game time lately.

With the 2022 World Cup round the corner, Sule could be considering his future with Bayern Munich and could decide to move to a club where he can get regular first-team football.

