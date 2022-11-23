Manchester United owners open to outright sale as Glazers seek fresh investment: Reports

Manchester United's owners, The Glazer family, are exploring the potential sale of the club as they seek new investment, as per Sky News.

The Glazers have been the owners of the Red Devils for 17 years.

During that time, the club has been plagued with fan protests and disappointing results on the pitch.

The Glazer family are expected to formally announce their intentions to examine potential sources of outside investment, including the sale of Manchester United.

United's owners have instructed investment bankers to oversee the process, likely to be either a full or partial sale or strategic partnership with third parties.

The American business family purchased the Old Trafford club in May 2005 for a total of £790 million.

However, they did so by taking out a loan of £600 million and have leveraged loans on the brand of Manchester United.

The Red Devils have faltered under their ownership, failing to win the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

They have been through eight temporary and permanent managers since Ferguson departed, winning just three major trophies.

United supporters have constantly protested against the Glazers' ownership, and the relationship between the family and the club's fans has been volatile.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the Glazers did not care about Manchester United

Ronaldo spoke out against the Glazer family

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United by mutual consent following his controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

In the interview, the Portuguese forward claimed that the Glazers don't care about the club, saying (via Piers Morgan Uncensored):

"The owners of the club, the Glazers, they don't care about the club. I mean, professional, sport."

He added:

"As you know, Manchester United is a marketing club, the sports, they don't really care in my opinion...They give all the power to the president, the sporting director."

Ronaldo explained how their ownership has seen the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal pass them by as top Premier League clubs.

His interview drew backlash from United fans, but his comments on the Glazers went down well.

Many of the Old Trafford support believe that a player of Ronaldo's magnitude speaking out against the owners puts pressure on them to sell.

It may not be too long until both the Glazers join Ronaldo in leaving United.

The Portuguese forward has left by mutual consent despite his contract running until next summer and the option of a one-year extension.

