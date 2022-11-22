"I love Manchester United and the fans, that will never ever change" - Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after mutually ending Red Devils contract early 

Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence after Manchester United and the Portuguese striker mutually ended his contract early on 22 November.

Ronaldo, 37, had been contracted to the Red Devils until next summer.

However, his controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan cast doubt over him seeing out the remainder of his deal at Old Trafford.

In the interview, Ronaldo ripped into Manchester United for what he claimed was a betrayal while saying he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

He has cut a frustrating figure throughout this campaign under Ten Hag, making 16 appearances across competitions, eight as a starter, scoring just three goals.

United have held conversations with Ronaldo off the back of the interview and have agreed to end his contract early.

The former Real Madrid attacker has given a statement over his departure from Old Trafford, saying (via ManUnitedZone):

"Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge."

Cristiano Ronaldo made a groundbreaking return to Manchester United in 2021 from Juventus.

The veteran striker bagged 24 goals in 38 appearances during his first season back at the club.

However, during his second spell with the Red Devils, it has been a troublesome time for the Portuguese both on and off the field.

Ronaldo's relationship with Ten Hag soured when he stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute of United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

He leaves having managed 54 appearances, 31 goals, and five assists since returning in 2021.

Where next for Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United departure?

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is up in the air

The question on everybody's lips now will be where Cristiano Ronaldo ends up after leaving Manchester United.

The Portuguese forward is currently with his national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, he is without a club as it stands, one would think there will be a queue for the former Juventus striker.

A return to Madrid to fill in for the injured Karim Benzema has been touted.

Meanwhile, the A-League CEO has revealed that he is trying to lure Cristiano Ronaldo to Australia.

Chelsea were interested in signing Ronaldo in the summer, with owner Todd Boehly and then-manager Thomas Tuchel at loggerheads over the decision.

Tuchel eventually prevailed as the Blues did not make a move for the veteran forward.

However, their attack has faltered under Graham Potter, scoring just 17 goals in the league and sitting in a worrying eighth position.

The west Londoners may be persuaded to give Ronaldo a go as he will not cost a transfer fee.

There is also the lure of potentially rejoining his boyhood club, Sporting CP, whose manager Ruben Amorim has admitted they are dreaming of his return.

