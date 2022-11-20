Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo offers to return to former club on 6-month deal: Reports

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has offered to return to Real Madrid on a six-month deal following Karim Benzema's injury, as per SPORT.

Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford is now uncertain following his interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The former Real Madrid striker put Manchester United on blast for what he perceived as a betrayal while letting loose on manager Erik ten Hag saying he did not respect him.

He has made 16 appearances across competitions, eight as a starter, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The Red Devils reportedly don't want Ronaldo back within the first-team group as they consider their options over the 37-year-old.

Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United could be terminated, but it is problematic given that the club wants to kick him out without paying him compensation.

The forward would like to return to Madrid, and Benzema's injury woes may open the door to a potential reunion.

The French striker has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a thigh injury he sustained in Les Bleus's training session ahead of the tournament.

While there is no timeframe for Benzema's return, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is looking for a new striker.

It is noted that Perez does hold a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo despite his volatile departure to Juventus in 2018.

Ronaldo is willing to play six months at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he would be back playing Champions League football.

He scored 450 goals during his time at Madrid, making 438 appearances.

The Portuguese won the Champions League four times and the La Liga title twice, twice, among other honors with Los Blancos.

Premier League legends believe Lionel Messi will outshine Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo trains ahead of the World Cup

Former Liverpool duo Peter Crouch and Joe Cole believe Argentina captain Messi will outshine Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Cup.

Both head to their fifth and likely final appearance at the tournament in Qatar with their eyes firmly set on winning their first-ever World Cup trophy.

Many debates have been had over which of the iconic duo will be the standout performer over the course of the next month.

PSG attacker Messi is in form compared to the Manchester United striker, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 19 appearances.

Crouch and Cole claim that Messi will outshine his longtime rival and could be the player of the tournament, saying:

“There’s obviously Benzema, Mbappe – there’s easily players who can be player of the tournament but a safe bet is Messi. Regardless if they win it or not, he could easily be Golden Boot and best player of the tournament."

