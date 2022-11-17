“We’re in dialogue and we’ll see where that goes” – Asian domestic league CEO confirms talks with Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives to explore potential transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading to the A-League, with CEO Danny Townsend confirming talks with the striker's representatives have been held.

The Manchester United forward seems to be heading out of Old Trafford after putting the club on blast in a controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo, 37, claimed that the Red Devils had betrayed him and felt he was being forced out of the club.

He also took a dig at manager Erik ten Hag whom he holds no respect.

Ronaldo has endured a difficult spell at Old Trafford this season, scoring just three goals and contributing two assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

The forward has been handed just eight starts under Ten Hag.

Speculation has grown over which side Cristiano Ronaldo could join if he leaves United.

The Portuguese's contract expires next summer, and although there is the option of a one-year extension, that seems extremely unlikely at this point.

A-League CEO Townsend has confirmed to Optus Sport that talks with Ronaldo's representatives have been held.

He said:

"We’ve certainly registered our interest in bringing him to Australia."

Cristiano Ronaldo could be reunited with former Manchester United teammate Nani at Sydney FC if he heads to Australia.

The duo played alongside one another for both the Red Devils and the Portuguese national side.

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will entertain a move to the A-League.

Throughout the summer, he was believed to be seeking a move to a European side competing in the UEFA Champions League.

The Portuguese has never played outside of Europe but could be the biggest star to head to the Oceania continent.

Former Manchester City defender thinks Manchester United should let Cristiano Ronaldo rot

Ronaldo's future is uncertain

Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Morgan has drawn huge backlash as many find his comments unprofessional.

How Manchester United respond to the situation remains to be seen, although they did release a statement on their official website, saying:

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established."

Former City left-back Mills doesn't think the player will ever play for the club again and suggests that the Red Devils should let him rot.

He said:

“I don’t think he will play for Manchester United again...I’d be tempted if I was Manchester United to just let him rot. I would go to every single length to fine him as much as possible – bearing in mind a Premier League contract is 70-odd pages long."

