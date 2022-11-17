“Make his life a misery” - Ex-Man City man says Manchester United should let ‘arrogant’ Cristiano Ronaldo rot at the club

Former Manchester City defender Danny Mills has urged Manchester United to punish Cristiano Ronaldo by letting him rot at the club following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo blew hot during the interview, where he declared that he has no respect for Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, lashing out at the club’s owners as well as his colleagues. The gesture has been perceived as disrespectful by many and Danny Mills believes the Portuguese icon should be punished for it.

“I don’t think he will play for Manchester United again," the former Manchester City star told talkSport. "But I’d be tempted if I was Manchester United to just let him rot. I would go to every single length to fine him as much as possible – bearing in mind a Premier League contract is 70-odd pages long."

He continued:

“You have to ask permission to do interviews, you cannot bring the club into disrepute, you cannot disrespect the club, there are a million different clauses in there that say you have to do as you’re told and perform."

He further added:

“I think it’s still in there that you have to do, not community service, but you have to go into the community for a certain amount of hours each week. I would make him do that. If you’re not going to do it, you’re going to get fined. And I would keep taking money off him."

In addition to the fines, Danny Mills also urged Manchester United to block Cristiano Ronaldo from leaving the club until his contract expires next summer. This is to make him feel the impact of the punishment even more.

“That’s not going to hurt him because he’s got more money," the Englishman continued. "But the fact that he’s still at the football club – if you let him go, he can go and score goals wherever he wants."

“He can get his stats up, he’s got the best stats on the planet, we’re not arguing about that. That’s what he wants, so stop him doing that, stop him from going to play. If you want to punish him, stop him from going to play somewhere, keep him at the football club and make him do everything possible and make his life a misery,” he added.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo retire after the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has reached the end of the road at Old Trafford.

The timing of Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview generated several thoughts in the minds of many. One thing that is clear is that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's chapter at Manchester United has reached its end.

While some may expect him to join a new club in January, the chances of such happening are quite low as no top club would be willing to add a 37-year-old player to their ranks. Last summer's transfer window has already given us a glimpse.

Considering that the Portuguese superstar will be playing in his 'last' World Cup in Qatar this year and the timing of his interview, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he ends up calling it quits at the end of the tournament.

