"Everybody in Sporting dreams of the return" Ruben Amorim comments on potential move for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo 

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has played down speculation that his side are looking to sign Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford is uncertain as he appeared to push for a departure throughout the summer.

The Portuguese forward ended up staying at the Premier League club but has endured a disappointing start to the season.

Ronaldo has managed just two goals in 12 appearances, with six being from the substitutes bench.

The striker's frustrations with his current United situation were displayed in the side's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute after refusing to come on as a substitute.

It has led to question marks over whether the Portuguese will see out the remainder of his contract which expires next summer.

A January transfer window exit for the former Real Madrid forward has been touted but that appears not to be a return to Sporting CP.

Amorim has explained how the Primeira Liga side dream of having the five-time Ballon d'Or winner return to his boyhood club but that it is not financially possible.

He said (via George Sessions):

"Ronaldo is a Manchester United player. Everybody in Sporting dreams of the return for Cristiano but we don't have the money to pay his wages."

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player to play for Sporting CP's U16, U18, U19, U21, B team & senior team in one season. Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player to play for Sporting CP's U16, U18, U19, U21, B team & senior team in one season. 🐐 https://t.co/d9JTRAPA8G

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid player in the Premier League with a yearly salary of £26.8 million.

Those finances appear impossible to deal with for Sporting, who spent £41.36 million this past summer on transfers.

Ronaldo made 31 appearances for Leões, scoring five goals and contributing six assists before heading to United in 2003 for £17.1 million.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro wants her son to return to Sporting CP

Aveiro pushing for her son to return to Sporting

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro stated that she would try and convince her son to return to Sporting when they won the Primeira Liga title back in May 2021.

She said:

“I am happy for the Sporting title. Tomorrow I'm going to talk to him (Ronaldo). Next year he will play at the Alvalade (the Sporting stadium). I will convince him to return.”

Ronaldo remained with Manchester United but Aveiro still appeared to be keen for the player to reunite with Amorim's side.

She was quoted as saying in September of this year:

“It could happen, but not now. It wasn’t this year, it could happen next year. This year or next year he appears, God willing."

Sporting CP English @SportingCP_en



Ronaldo has now become the highest goalscorer in the history of football



and counting… #MadeInSporting 𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 🦁 @Cristiano Ronaldo has now become the highest goalscorer in the history of footballand counting… 𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 🦁@Cristiano Ronaldo has now become the highest goalscorer in the history of football ⚽8️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ and counting… ⏳ #MadeInSporting https://t.co/XxYgOd1r0H

Whether Cristiano Ronaldo follows his mother's hopes and heads back to the Estádio José Alvalade remains to be seen.

A reunion with the club would be just as groundbreaking for the Portuguese outfit as his return to Manchester United was in 2021 from Juventus for £15.3 million.

Poll : 0 votes