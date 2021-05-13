Cristiano Ronaldo's mother drops a hint about his next club

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has revealed that she will try to convince her son to return to Sporting Lisbon next year.

Ronaldo’s future has been a big subject of speculation this season in Italy, as the Portuguese has been linked with an exit.

The 36-year old signed for Juventus in 2018, and despite helping the team to two Serie A titles, Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticized by the media for his lackluster performances in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri signed Cristiano Ronaldo to end their near two-decade wait for a Champions League title, but they could miss out on the premier competition altogether.

Juventus are currently fifth in the Serie A table, and need teams above them to drop points to return to the top four.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Ronaldo this summer should Juventus miss out on Champions League football.

Maria Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, was seen celebrating Sporting Lisbon’s first title in 19 years with her family and friends on Wednesday.

She also revealed that she will try to convince Ronaldo to return to Sporting, the club where he started his professional career.

“I am happy for the Sporting title,” she was quoted as saying by TVI24.

"Tomorrow I'm going to talk to him. Next year he will play at the Alvalade (the Sporting stadium). I will convince him to return.”

Ronaldo began his career at Sporting, and still has a strong connection with the club. However, it remains to be seen if he will indeed return to Portugal.

Despite his age, Ronaldo is still one of the best goal-scorers in world football, and is keen on winning the Champions League title one more time.

With Juventus no longer the force they once were, Ronaldo may have to move elsewhere to challenge for the Champions League.

There have been reports that Juventus might sell Ronaldo this summer instead of losing him for free in the summer of 2022, as a contract extension seems unlikely.

Perhaps a short-term contract elsewhere and then an eventual return to Sporting would be the perfect scenario for both Cristiano Ronaldo and Maria Aveiro.