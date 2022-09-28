"It could happen next year" - Cristiano Ronaldo's mum names club Manchester United superstar's son will play for 

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has named Sporting CP as the club his son Cristianinho will play for, as per AS.

Ronaldo's future seemed uncertain this past summer with talk of a potential departure for the legendary forward.

He has remained at Old Trafford but his mother has commented on her son potentially joining his boyhood club.

She is quoted as saying:

“It could happen, but not now. It wasn’t this year, it could happen next year. This year or next year he appears, God willing."

However, she does expect Ronaldo Jr, 12, to arrive at the José Alvalade Stadium:

“If Ronaldo doesn’t come, it will be his son, Cristianinho."

Cristianinho has played for various youth teams that his father has played for as a striker.

Aveiro continued to speculate over the 12-year-old joining Sporting:

“He already has a successor in Cristianinho. If the wishes of a mother and grandmother are fulfilled, the near future of one of his sons will be at Sporting."

Cristiano Ronaldo began his career in the Primera Liga side, making 31 appearances, scoring five goals and creating six assists.

The forward secured a move to Manchester United in 2003 for £17.1 million and hasn't looked back since.

He won the Ballon d'Or five times during his first spell at Old Trafford and then during his time at Real Madrid.

During that time, he also won five UEFA Champions League, three Premier League titles and two La Liga titles, among other honors.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Madrid in 2018 and added two Serie A titles to his glistening trophy cabinet.

The legendary forward is now back at Manchester United where he is looking to be part of a new era under Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo will be hoping his son follows in his footsteps and achieves anything close to the phenomenal career the Portuguese attacker has accomplished.

Aveiro suggests Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo will play until he's 40

Ronaldo to play into his forties

Cristiano Ronaldo has already vowed to play at the UEFA European Championships in 2024 with the Portugal national team.

The veteran forward is showing no signs of wanting to call it a day in his unbelievable career any time soon.

Ronaldo's mother has also confirmed his plans to continue playing for many years, saying:

"He has the will to continue playing until he is 40."

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo



36 matches

🥅 56 goals

26 assists



Another machine in the making. 8 year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.36 matches🥅 56 goals26 assistsAnother machine in the making. 8 year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. ✅ 36 matches🥅 56 goals⚽️ 26 assistsAnother machine in the making. https://t.co/pJjOJkxHAF

Whether that will be at Manchester United seems unlikely given the bit-part role the forward has played so far this season under Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made eight appearances and scored just one goal. He has a year left on his contract with United and the option to extend for a further year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far