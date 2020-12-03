Manchester United 1-3 PSG: 5 hits and flops as Neymar double sinks Red Devils | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

PSG avenged their opening game loss to Manchester United on home soil with a 3-1 victory at the Old Trafford in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Neymar struck twice on either side of Marquinhos' goal, as Marcus Rashford's strike went in vain and the Red Devils lost for the second time in Group H.

They were largely second-best in the match and created fewer clear-cut opportunities. They also went down to 10 men, after Fred was sent off rather harshly in the second half.

Man Utd - 9 points

PSG - 9 points

RB Leipzig - 9 points#UCL Group H is going to have some finale next week 🍿 pic.twitter.com/uyhb6lVE0P — Goal (@goal) December 2, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side needed just a point to secure their place in the last 16. However, the loss has blown the group wide open. They'll now have to avoid defeat on the final day against RB Leipzig, who're level on nine points with them.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Neymar (PSG)

Neymar has now scored 38 goals in just 64 Champions League games

It was a vintage performance from Neymar, the man for the big occasions. He once again stepped up to the plate for the Parisiens on a crucial night for them against Manchester United. He netted twice to secure another huge win after his match-winning penalty against Leipzig last week.

The twinkle-toed Brazilian was just too hot to handle. He tied Manchester United defenders in knots with his electrifying speed and showed tremendous bursts of energy for the opening goal, knocking it into the far post from a really tight angle.

Neymar's game by numbers against Man Utd:



71 touches

24 total duels contested (most)

11 duels won (joint-most)

5 fouls won (most)

5 take-ons completed (most)

4 chances created (most)

3 total aerial duels

3 recoveries

3 shots (joint-most)

3 shots on target (most)

2 goals



Wow. pic.twitter.com/Dad4PUqvEX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 2, 2020

Having been rendered ineffective in the first-leg loss to Manchester United, the 28-year-old looked like a man on a mission. Neymar didn't rest on his laurels after the first strike, as he continued to take the game to the home side, before tapping in his second during stoppage time.

Flop: Fred (Manchester United)

Fred was arguably the worst performer on the pitch today

Fred played with fire and got burnt. His second yellow card seemed a bit harsh, as he clearly made contact with the ball before Ander Herrera. However, the truth is, he shouldn't have even been on the pitch by then.

The Brazilian had headbutted Leandro Paredes in the opening stanza. However, referee Daniele Orsato only brandished a yellow, despite consulting the pitchside VAR monitor. So, you can say it evened out.

Scott McTominay (5) and Fred (4) committed nine fouls combined against PSG, one fewer than the entire PSG side in total (10).



Ole Gunnar Solskjær's hit men. 👀 pic.twitter.com/7U5uG7NxhF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 2, 2020

However, it doesn't hide the fact that Orsato got too lenient there. Whereas for Fred, he was just awful. The midfielder gave away fouls rather cheaply and got ahead of his own skies. His sending-off effectively squished Manchester United's chances of a late comeback.