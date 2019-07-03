Manchester United place £70m bid for Harry Maguire, Red Devils agree personal terms with Bruno Fernandes and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 2, 2019

United have to pay a world record fee for Maguire

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 2nd July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Manchester United place £70m bid for Harry Maguire

United have placed a bid for Harry Maguire

We start today's segment with news of Solskjaer's hunt for a new center back. Manchester United is coming off a woeful year where they let in the most goals in a season since the inception of the Premier League.

As such, defensive reinforcements were the priority this summer. Unfortunately for United and Solskjaer, it has not been easy to get their hands on their defensive targets.

Solskjaer's first choice centerback, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, has been deemed too costly, however, the Red Devils have failed to coax any other of their targets to Old Trafford so far.

The Red Devils have been locked in a battle with Manchester City for the signature of Leicester City man Harry Maguire, with both clubs willing to pay £65m for the services of the Englishman. Unfortunately, the Foxes were not interested, as they had deemed the amount too less.

Now, Sky Sports reports that United have placed a bid of £70m for Maguire, however, it has been turned down by Leicester City.

The club is clear that to secure the Englishman's signature, United have to pay a world record fee for a defender. United is supposedly in the pole position to sign the defender, as Manchester City are unwilling to match United's bid as of now.

The Telegraph also reports that Leicester City have informed United that they will have to pay £90m to get Harry Maguire.

It would mean that United will have to surpass the £75m that Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk, however, there remains the question whether the Englishman should cost more than the phenomenal Dutchman.

The 26-year-old is himself keen on joining a top six side, but will not force a move out of the club. Now it remains to be seen if Solskjaer is willing to pursue Maguire and spend such an astronomical amount of money on the Englishman.

