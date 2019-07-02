×
Ryan Giggs reveals why fans will love Daniel James, Red Devils preparing £35m opening bid for Bruno Fernandes and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 1, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
810   //    02 Jul 2019, 05:55 IST

Solskjaer is closing in on Bruno Fernandes
Solskjaer is closing in on Bruno Fernandes

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 1st July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Manchester United News and Rumours: June 30, 2019

#5 Manchester United Legend reveals why fans will love Daniel James


Ryan Giggs has revealed why United fans will love Daniel James
Ryan Giggs has revealed why United fans will love Daniel James

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has revealed why fans will love new signing Daniel James. One of the most successful Premier League players in history, Giggs was a fantastic winger who lit up Old Trafford with his dazzling speed and skills. He reckons his old hunting ground is about to witness another spectacular winger.

The thing about Manchester United fans is that they absolutely love watching wingers.
Daniel will get the supporters off their feet without a shadow of a doubt.
He has that ability to go past people at pace and United fans want to see that. When he’s running at pace, then it’s a fantastic sight for fans and a nightmare for defenders.

The Welshman was one of the greatest players to play for Manchester United, and he finds a lot of similar qualities in James

He’s certainly quicker than me now and is quicker than I was at the same age, definitely. The fans are going to love him.
The Swansea man became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first summer signing, as the club shifted to a more youth oriented transfer strategy.

Despite all the hype surrounding him and the failure of similar players in recent years, James is tipped to succeed at Old Trafford by Giggs, who has managed him in the Wales National Team.

He’ll be okay. He’s a good, level-headed lad from a good background and he wants to focus on his football and work hard to succeed.
He’s also at a club that looks after players. They’re not going through the best of times at the moment, but I still think it’s the best club for him now.
He’s a fabulous talent and is only going to get better and better, in my opinion.
I was given a chance at 17 by Sir Alex and I’ve never been afraid to put young players like Daniel in my team, because they will give it their all and they’ll never stop surprising you.
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Bruno Fernandes Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
