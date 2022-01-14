Manchester United player ‘stormed out of training’ after finding out he won’t play against Aston Villa in FA Cup clash: Reports

Manchester United's second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson has reportedly stormed out of the training session after realizing he won't be a part of the FA Cup clash against Aston Villa. Henderson is worried about his position at Old Trafford having started in only two games across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Henderson was replaced by Spanish international David De Gea after he was deemed out of injury and has been a constant performer since then. De Gea has won two consecutive Player of the Month awards for his exemplary performances despite a leaked defensive set-up at Manchester United.

According to Webby and O'Neill, Ralf Rangnick promised Dean Henderson that he would start the FA Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa. However, Rangnick chose to field De Gea starting 11 which led to Henderson 'storming out' of the training session on Sunday.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW:



Ralf Rangnick originally promised Dean Henderson that he would start against Aston Villa in the FA Cup. Rangnick then selected De Gea instead, and on hearing this news Henderson 'stormed' out of the training ground on Sunday. NEW:Ralf Rangnick originally promised Dean Henderson that he would start against Aston Villa in the FA Cup. Rangnick then selected De Gea instead, and on hearing this news Henderson 'stormed' out of the training ground on Sunday. @WebbyONeill #MUFC 🧤🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🚨 NEW: Ralf Rangnick originally promised Dean Henderson that he would start against Aston Villa in the FA Cup. Rangnick then selected De Gea instead, and on hearing this news Henderson 'stormed' out of the training ground on Sunday. @WebbyONeill #MUFC 🧤🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

The 24-year-old England international was even more furious when he was not even selected as a substitute. Instead, Rangnick chose Tom Heatom over Henderson as substitute goalkeeper in the 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa. The interim boss updated media that Henderson had been left out due to illness.

In an explosive report, Tony O'Neill revealed:

"On Monday, was told Dean Henderson stormed out of the training ground after being told he wasn't playing on Sunday. He was told he's not playing but he was preparing all week. I can understand Henderson being annoyed - he's second string and not getting a chance.

"Him storming out, preparing to play and then being told you're not playing, is understandable. [He's] a young lad and wants to play. The excuse from Rangnick himself for him not even being on the bench was that he was ill but there was no description of what illness.''

Rangnick also revealed that Dean Henderson had approached him for a move out and added that he personally didn't want Henderson going out.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Rangnick said:

“A couple of weeks ago he asked me but I told him I’d rather have him stay until the end of the season. We are very happy with our goalkeepers but if it’s up to me I wouldn’t want him to leave.”

Manchester United get opportunity to sign Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina

Premier League club Manchester United get the opportunity to sign ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina after the player agreed to leave Napoli in the summer transfer window. Ospina's agent has offered the player to the English club after reports of Dean Henderson's possible exit from Old Trafford have surfaced.

Die Borussen @BVB_ID Sikat Nggak Nih? Manchester United Dapat Kesempatan Angkut Eks Kiper Arsenal Ini dlvr.it/SH4BsM Sikat Nggak Nih? Manchester United Dapat Kesempatan Angkut Eks Kiper Arsenal Ini dlvr.it/SH4BsM

Also Read Article Continues below

The Colombian goal-stopper has been playing for the Italian club since his arrival in 2018 from Arsenal. Ospina's contract will expire in the summer this year and the player will enter the market as a free agent.

Edited by Arnav