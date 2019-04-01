Manchester United players asked Ferguson to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after playing against him, claims former club president

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

Former Manchester United president Martin Edwards has claimed that while Cristiano Ronaldo's signing in 2003 was an expensive gamble, then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson was persuaded to buy the Portuguese by his own players who had played a friendly against Sporting Lisbon.

A young Ronaldo signed for Manchester United as a replacement for David Beckham, who had left for La Liga giants Real Madrid, in 2003.

The Portuguese honed the spotlight at Old Trafford and emerged as one of the hottest prospects in football at the time. He went on to win three Premier League crowns and one Champions League trophy during his six-year stint with the club.

Ronaldo then moved to Real Madrid where he spent nine trophy-laden years before moving to Serie A giants Juventus last summer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner boasts of 19 goals and 8 assists in the league so far this season and is in serious contention for the Golden Boot.

Edwards, who held the position of club president from 1980 to 2002, has claimed that it was actually the United players who persuaded Ferguson to sign the Portuguese wonderkid after having witnessed his talent in a game against Sporting.

Speaking to Tuttosport (via The Express UK), he said, "He was a great talent even when he was 18 and it could seem like a gamble to invest so much money on him."

"Instead, United signed him after a friendly match against Sporting in which he played, showing all his qualities."

"It was the players who decided that. After that game, they went to Ferguson and told him to sign him because they had seen a special player."

While Manchester United are next scheduled to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, Juventus will lock horns with Cagliari in the Serie A.

You can catch both games in April 3 at 12.30AM (IST).

